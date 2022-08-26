Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Football Media Day: Sam Houston State
Texas A&M Football held its first game week press conference of the 2022 seasons Monday at Kyle Field. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Demani Richardson and wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith. The Maroon & White are...
Sam Houston has several players familiar to Texas A&M fans
Texas A&M is set to open its 2022 season this coming weekend against Sam Houston. The Bearkats won the FCS national title in 2020 but are transitioning to the FBS level. They will make the move in the 2023 season but, due to conference and NCAA rules, are not eligible for the FCS playoffs this year.
Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title
Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
How to watch No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston, streaming link
Texas A&M football season is back and the Aggies will play an in-state foe from just down the road to start the year off. They host Sam Houston this coming weekend in the season opener for both teams. The Bearkats will make the hour drive to College Station as the programs face off for the 13th time in school history.
It's Now Or Never For Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher
With a No. 1 recruting class, an established roster and a proven coaching staff, 2022 needs to be Jimbo Fisher's year with Texas A&M.
Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1
Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
Week 2 Game of the Week: Mart at Marlin
MARLIN, Texas — We are entering Week 2 of the High School Football Season and a matchup between two talented 2A schools is brewing. The Mart Panthers (2A - DI) and Marlin Bulldogs (2A -DII) will go head-to-head in our Week 2 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
Hypersonic testing in sight after Texas A&M, Bush Combat Development Complex receive infrastructure
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2018 Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared a vision with the Army Futures Command about building a unique, one-of-a-kind hypersonics flight test facility. Sharp said it would help accelerate research and development in the high-priority technological research field of Integrated hypersonics research. On...
Letter to the Editor: Potential changes coming for housing options in College Station
The city of College Station was incorporated in 1938 to better serve students and residents beginning to locate around the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas. Eighty-four years later, the city of College Station continues to support Texas A&M and its students, faculty and staff in addition to those residents who choose to make College Station their home. As was the case in 1938, the city continues to provide students and the A&M community with a healthy and happy place to live, work, play and attend school.
NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
Community honors victims of escaped Texas killer
Collins' No. 5 jersey was presented to his parents, with attendees and players also wearing 'Collins Strong' bracelets.
Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station
Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
College Station’s Police Chief Makes Enforcement Recommendations In The Northgate District To The City Council
College Station’s Northgate district includes 30 apartment complexes with 8,800 bedrooms and 31 bars with a combined capacity to hold more than 10,000 customers. How that impacts the College Station police department’s 12 member Northgate unit was discussed at the August 25, 2022 city council meeting. Police chief...
Public Comment Period Underway For A College Station Roundabout
Those who drive College Station streets, as well as those who bike and walk, are invited by city officials to provide opinions about the preliminary design of a roundabout at Holleman and Dowling and an extension of Jones-Butler road under Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The preliminary design includes a two lane...
College Station police identify men who ditched stolen pickup following pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men from Central Texas were arrested on Saturday after leading police on a pursuit and ditching a stolen truck in a College Station neighborhood. Jeffrey Warren, 21, of Killeen has been arrested and charged with evading arrest with a $5,000 bond. Dalton Zona, 19,...
New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
