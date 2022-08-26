ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Media Day: Sam Houston State

Texas A&M Football held its first game week press conference of the 2022 seasons Monday at Kyle Field. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Demani Richardson and wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith. The Maroon & White are...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title

Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1

Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Week 2 Game of the Week: Mart at Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — We are entering Week 2 of the High School Football Season and a matchup between two talented 2A schools is brewing. The Mart Panthers (2A - DI) and Marlin Bulldogs (2A -DII) will go head-to-head in our Week 2 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
Battalion Texas AM

Letter to the Editor: Potential changes coming for housing options in College Station

The city of College Station was incorporated in 1938 to better serve students and residents beginning to locate around the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas. Eighty-four years later, the city of College Station continues to support Texas A&M and its students, faculty and staff in addition to those residents who choose to make College Station their home. As was the case in 1938, the city continues to provide students and the A&M community with a healthy and happy place to live, work, play and attend school.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station

Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Public Comment Period Underway For A College Station Roundabout

Those who drive College Station streets, as well as those who bike and walk, are invited by city officials to provide opinions about the preliminary design of a roundabout at Holleman and Dowling and an extension of Jones-Butler road under Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The preliminary design includes a two lane...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM

A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
BRENHAM, TX

