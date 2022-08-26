The city of College Station was incorporated in 1938 to better serve students and residents beginning to locate around the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas. Eighty-four years later, the city of College Station continues to support Texas A&M and its students, faculty and staff in addition to those residents who choose to make College Station their home. As was the case in 1938, the city continues to provide students and the A&M community with a healthy and happy place to live, work, play and attend school.

