Nebraska Volleyball opens 2022 season with a victory in Lincoln

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The No. 1 volleyball in the country opened up the 2022 season style with a straight-set victory on Friday afternoon. The Huskers defeated Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Devaney by a score of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-9. This game was the first of three that Nebraska will play this weekend during the Ameritas Players Challenge on the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers will still play Tulsa (Friday afternoon) and Pepperdine (Saturday afternoon). With Friday’s early afternoon victory, Nebraska is no 41-7 all-time in season openers, including 19-4 under head coach John Cook. Every match this weekend in Lincoln is being streamed on B1G+, and Friday night’s game against Tulsa will air on Nebraska Public Media.

