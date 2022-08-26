ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ClarkCountyToday

Rural Clark County home destroyed by fire

Fire was fully involved before fire department arrived. A family was displaced and a home was a total loss by a fire Saturday in rural Clark County. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Saturday (Aug. 27) at 4:49 p.m. off of NE 50th Ave. in the 5700 block of 246th Street in rural Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Forest Grove News Times

As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky

Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Accidents
City
Woodland, WA
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
City
La Center, WA
City
Home, WA
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
Gresham Outlook

Fiery crash closes Highway 26 near Gresham early Monday

UPDATE: The fire was put out by 7 a.m. but a hazmat crew remains on the scene cleaning up the fuel spill.A fiery tanker truck crash closed both directions of Highway 26 midway between Gresham and Sandy at Stone Road early Monday morning. "Clackamas Fire, along with multiple other fire agencies and law-enforcement, are on the scene of a traffic accident involving a tanker truck and a pick up on Highway 26 just east of Gresham. Nearby residents have been asked to evacuate," Clackamas Fire said in a {obj:65260:Tweet} at 5:04 a.m. on Aug. 29. Drivers were urged to seek...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Fire Alarms#Fire Department#Water Skiing#Accident#Clark Cowlitz Fire Rescue#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross#Ccfr
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29

On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Attic fire in Vancouver displaces three

Firefighters entered the structure to fight the fire in the attic and ensure that all residents were out of the home safely. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist three occupants who were displaced by an attic fire in Vancouver. Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Hiker’s Body Recovered From Columbia River Gorge After 22 Hours

Rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest trail in the Columbia River Gorge after a 22-hour operation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The rough terrain and steep edges made the effort difficult and dangerous, said Christopher Van Tilburg,...
kptv.com

Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire...
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy