Mooresville, IN

WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Mooresville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Mooresville, IN
wamwamfm.com

Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors

DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment

CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced with graffiti on Friday, August 5. […]
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

ISU honors 3 students who tragically died in a crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds gathered at the Tilson Auditorium on Indiana State University’s campus on Monday to honor the lives of three students killed in a car accident last week. Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser were the three students who tragically died in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE

