WANE-TV
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
IMPD says missing 73-year-old man found safe
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a 73-year-old man last seen on the evening of Saturday, August 27.
Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
wamwamfm.com
Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
WIBC.com
Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70
GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story included incorrect information about one of the charges. This has been corrected. RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three […]
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Two men killed in separate crashes on I-465, I-70
Two men died after separate crashes within five hours of each other on Central Indiana interstates Saturday night.
cbs4indy.com
9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor
INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
WTHI
One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment
CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced with graffiti on Friday, August 5. […]
WANE-TV
ISU honors 3 students who tragically died in a crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds gathered at the Tilson Auditorium on Indiana State University’s campus on Monday to honor the lives of three students killed in a car accident last week. Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser were the three students who tragically died in the...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
