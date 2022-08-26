Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Whiskey-loving Texas restaurant chain pours into booming Austin suburb
Whiskey and cake are two nearly universally loved things, and one “farm-to-kitchen” restaurant in Texas is bringing them together. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open a new location in Round Rock on September 13 at 2600 N Interstate 35. It’s the first location in the Austin area.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Mayor Adler in final address
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
A new forecast envisions a massive shift in Austin’s homebuying market next year. By July 2023, the Austin metro area is projected to witness the most dramatic swing from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market among the country’s 100 largest metro areas, according to the Knock real estate platform.
The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale
Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
An array of fun awaits in Angleton, home of Stephen F. Austin's famous statue
In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife. Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.
Drought uncovers ancient dinosaur tracks at famous Texas park
Ancient dinosaur tracks were uncovered in a famous Texas park: The tracks, dating back approximately 113 million years, were discovered in a dried-out riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park, 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on August 18. The tracks were revealed due to the drought. Under normal weather conditions,...
5 reasons why being in Bastrop is the best of all worlds
Just 30 miles and change from Austin, Bastrop boasts big-city access and the best of small-town vibes. With beautiful natural attractions all around, it also strikes the perfect balance between Mother Nature and man-made fun, including an impressive food and drink scene. Get your dose of Vitamin D — and...
Magical Museum of Illusions will appear in Austin next year
Even the most straight edge human being enters and enjoys altered states of consciousness from time to time; exhaustion, a runner’s high, prayer, and dance can all do it. So can illusions, perhaps in the most straightforward way without consuming any substance other than a visual scene. Starting in...
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.
A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Yelp announces $100,000 in grants to boost local businesses and Texans
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition
A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on November 3 at Distribution Hall. Expect...
Utopiafest will end with a bang — or an eclipse — and a new Austin-area venue
Ending a more than 14-year event called Utopiafest while camping under a total eclipse in semi-remote Texas is total cult behavior. Sign us up. The Utopiafest crew announced in July a two-year plan to close out the series, returning to the initial venue in Utopia, Texas, and opening a new permanent venue in Buda, for continued fun with a lower buy-in.
Fun Frisco weekend trip ideas to keep the summer fun going strong
Kids are back in school, the sun is setting a little earlier, and football season is just around the corner. But there’s still lots of summer fun left in Frisco, and plenty of time to check a few more boxes off your seasonal bucket list. Plan a weekend trip...
Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas
If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin. New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.
How the Gonzales Crystal Theatre honors the past while training the future
About an hour east of San Antonio, the town of Gonzales is home to the Gonzales Crystal Theatre. This storied theater has had many lives since it first opened in 1913, drawing audiences with vaudeville shows, silent movies, and later, talkies. It eventually closed and later morphed into a coffee...
