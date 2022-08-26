Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown names QB, previews Backyard Brawl
It’s game week in Morgantown, and fans have finally gotten the news they’ve awaited for months: JT Daniels will start for the Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. While that tidbit understandably dominates the Monday headlines, Neal Brown had much, much more to say during his 20-minute press conference. Here are some of the biggest updates from the head football coach:
WTRF
No. 7 Pitt takes down No. 6 WVU with three quick scores
Pitt's Jacquesson blisters Mountaineers with a goal and an assist. An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh. Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while...
WTRF
Lyons shares expectations for 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many Mountaineer football fans, Shane Lyons has been eagerly awaiting the return of the Backyard Brawl for years. When he became director of athletics at WVU in 2015, Lyons said one of his top priorities was to put the Backyard Brawl back on the schedule.
wvsportsnow.com
Former Women’s Basketball Mountaineer Jessica Morton Passes Away
Former WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton has passed away. Morton played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16. The West Virginia women’s basketball program released their thoughts and prayers on Monday night. “We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Sunday Sit Down: Former Mountaineer Tim Lindsey
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU long snapper Tim Lindsey joins this week’s sit down to talk about his experience playing in the Backyard Brawl. ‘Well my experience started long before I was on the team as a Mountaineer, my older brother played from 96-99 and I got to watch him you know play int he backyard brawl and to get to play that in the first one myself back in the day was exciting because I got to touch base with him and we talked about and to get to play Pitt as many times as I have and he has, it was like a running tradition in the family to play Pitt and now its great to see that come back,” said Lindsey, ‘When you talk about it as a fan, I was like 12 watching him play, it’s cool, it’s exciting, you can feel the rivalry but then to actually put a helmet on and to feel it and run it out of the stadium or even Pitt’s stadium, that intensity you the fans, the whole week, the build up, it doesn’t explain it unless you get to feel it and it is super, super intense as an athlete, fan as well but to run out those tunnels at the backyard brawl, there’s nothing that beats that.’
WTRF
Men’s soccer Backyard Brawl features Top-10 matchup
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road for the first time on Monday, Aug. 29, for a matchup at No. 7 Pitt. Kickoff at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of Monday night’s...
West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and Backyard Brawl quick notes
Pitt will start the 2022 season against West Virginia in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. The Associated Press has the Panthers ranked as the No. 17 team and the Coaches Poll has the Panthers ranked as the No. 16 team. Pitt comes into the 2021 season as the defending ACC Champions and with high expectations for the 2022 season. The departure of wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff winner (top wide receiver in college), to USC via the transfer portal dominated most of the headlines during the offseason for Pitt. Meanwhile, West Virginia looks to rebound after going 6-7 (4-5 Big 12 Conference) last season. The Mountaineers dominated the last ten matchups of the Backyard Brawl and won the last matchup by a score of 21-20 back in November of 2011.
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
Metro News
Event to focus on construction of Corridor H section between Parsons and Davis
Members of the public may weigh in on a key section of construction on Corridor H at an upcoming event. The West Virginia Division of Highways will have a public information workshop on Sept. 12 to focus on 10 miles of construction between Parsons and Davis. While much of Corridor...
WTRF
Packed pools before summer come to a close
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Today has shown us bright, sunny skies, which is the perfect weather to take a final dip in the pool before the fall chill approaches. School is back and Labor Day weekend is the last weekend to enjoy the pool at Oglebay like everyone here is doing today.
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
poncacitynow.com
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
First Pride Parade held in downtown Morgantown
The City of Morgantown started the weekend with its first West Virginia Pride Parade which organizers said they have been planning for a few years but was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Native culture shown at ‘Mountain Spirit Pow Wow’
The "Mountain Spirit Pow Wow" took place at the Mason-Dixon park on Aug. 27 and 28 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Comments / 0