A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
NACC offering $35 adoption special through the end of the month
The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is offering a "Clear the Shelters" adoption special. You can adopt an animal for only $35 through August 31.
Man found dead on N Military Highway in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead at the scene in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in Hertford County
Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in …. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found …. Hampton University’s Marching Force playing at US...
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
WAVY News 10
Top Five Interview Mistakes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, details the top five interview mistakes and how to avoid them. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
A cure for the health care desert in the Berkley section of Norfolk
The historic section of Berkley in Norfolk has seen historic declines in health.
Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St in Norfolk
According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Tidewater Drive.
WTKR
East Coast Surfing Championship a reminder why three Virginia Beach surfers love the sports
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) - The sound of crashing waves at the end of August usually signals it's time for the East Coast Surfing Championship. 10-year-old McCauley Hoover barely remembers what life was like before she took on her first wave. "My sister, she's a big surfer," Hoover said. "I...
WAVY News 10
19-year-old from Afghanistan drowns at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man from Afghanistan drowned over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Virginia Beach police announced on Monday afternoon that Tawakal Ali was found Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the ocean near 29th Street. Ali was reported missing on Saturday after he was last seen near 20th Street.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Va. Aquarium Opens 1st-of-its-Kind Stranding Response Center
Virginia Beach is now home to a state-of-the-art marine animal conservation center that’s the first of its kind on the East Coast. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center dedicated the new facility late last week. It supports the animals rescued by the aquarium’s Stranding Response Program. The...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk woman's car stolen; signal jammers block neighborhood's security cameras
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers block …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found …. Hampton University’s Marching Force playing at US...
Missing 1-year-old in Portsmouth found safe
According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
Norfolk woman’s car stolen; neighbors believe signal jammers used
We've told you about the new tactics thieves are using to make it more difficult to find them. One of those tactics is now being used on a wider scale in a Norfolk neighborhood.
Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk
A tree trimming truck overturned in Suffolk Monday afternoon.
Norfolk nonprofit holds first annual "Happiness Day" in Huntersville
The group's founder, LaTonya Snow, says she's working to build "a bridge of resources for those affected by gun violence."
Comments / 0