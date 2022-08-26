ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Portsmouth, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WAVY News 10

Top Five Interview Mistakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, details the top five interview mistakes and how to avoid them. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
#Dog
WAVY News 10

19-year-old from Afghanistan drowns at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man from Afghanistan drowned over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Virginia Beach police announced on Monday afternoon that Tawakal Ali was found Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the ocean near 29th Street. Ali was reported missing on Saturday after he was last seen near 20th Street.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

