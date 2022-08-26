Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

Read full article on original website
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC.
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of liquor at 101 River Landing Dr., Charleston, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 14, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020082.
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
The Post and Courier
Heavy rainfall closes roads, dumps water across Charleston region
Heavy rainfall blanketed the Charleston area Aug. 29, flooding dozens of roads and dumping as much as 4 inches of water in some parts of the region. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had accumulated downtown by 4 p.m., Meteorologist Brian Adam said. In parts of North Charleston, the number was closer to 4 inches.
Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
live5news.com
Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
counton2.com
New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
abcnews4.com
How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
myrtlebeach.com
Landmark’s New Waterpark Opens Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
Landmark Resort’s new upgraded $3 million waterpark opened in late August just in time for the Labor Day weekend. The new H2Oasis waterpark spans 9,000 square feet of space and is located on Ocean Boulevard just across from the resort. It is open exclusively to Landmark guests. “This is...
The Post and Courier
Carolina calls for community to unite on litter, blight conditions at Graves Station meeting
GEORGETOWN — Litter control and temporary easements will be necessary steps in addressing drainage in the Graves Station area, county employees said at an Aug. 26 meeting hosted by County Councilman Everett Carolina. Carolina's district consists of much of southern Georgetown County below the city of Georgetown, but includes...
