Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of liquor at 101 River Landing Dr., Charleston, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 14, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020082.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO