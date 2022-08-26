ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You could win big money if you can go 24 hours without technology

By Kimberly Wooten
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Reviews.org is looking to pay individuals $2,400 dollars if they can go 24 hours without technology.

The 2022 Digital Detox Challenge asks people to go 24 hours without technology (including cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, laptops, smartwatches and smart devices). Of course, you can use it in case of emergencies.

Along with completing the 24-hour detox, the winner must submit a screen time report to show they actually went 24 hours without tech after the detox. They would need to submit a report telling about their experience, any challenges faced and any benefits from the detox.

The selected detoxer must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States. Applications are open through September 21 at 7 p.m. The next Detox Challenge will be held on September 30 so check back to the Reviews.org website for details.

