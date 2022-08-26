Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Crews battle scrap metal fire in Dayton
According to Matt McClain, the District Chief of the Dayton Fire Department, something in the pile caught fire, although it is unknown what it was.
Brookville woman receives ‘Saved by the Helmet’ award
The "Saved by the Helmet" award is given to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet, said Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Julietta Lifka of Brookville will receive the award.
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
WATCH: Ohio abduction attempt caught on camera
Home security footage from Mandie Miller-Nash shared with Storyful shows the child outside the family’s home. You can see a man walking down the sidewalk stop, touch the child and grab her by the arm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene Co. Public Health to spray mosquito adulticide
According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:
Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
Community event organized 15K meals for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.
Have you seen them? Police seek break-in suspects
According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
One man dead following State Route 48 crash
The crash occurred on State Route 48 near State Route 73 at approximately 12:39 p.m.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Comments / 0