ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Ohio mom sentenced for leaving daughter, pets alone

By Brandy Johanntges, Michael Reiner
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02R1A4_0hWmJ16n00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4bit_0hWmJ16n00
Courtesy: Sebring Police Department

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Sebring has been given jail time after leaving behind her daughter and pets to fend for themselves.

Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of child endangering and prohibitions concerning companion animal charges.

She’s now going to jail for two months and has to pay a $700 fine.

In a welfare check on August 7, humane agents noticed feces in almost every room of her house on East Ohio Avenue. Crawford was missing from the home for nearly a week.

Officers found three cats and two dogs. They found a dead cat in the basement. The animals were taken into care by Animal Charity.

Police also found her daughter, living on only an EBT card.

Crawford’s daughter is now in the care of other relatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 34

K9 fan
3d ago

let me guess mom on drugs mow someone just helping the child bet child services were called before. see something wrong call police poor child animals could you imagine the neglect they had to go through mom deserves prison time

Reply(4)
16
K9 fan
3d ago

2 months what a joke and she'll probably get kids back what's the problem child services could you live like that

Reply
16
Julia Newkirk
3d ago

You go on and on about the animals and then one little sentence about the child!!!!! How old was this child?

Reply(3)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”. According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road. Akron police said Patterson, 55,...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sebring, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sebring, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF

Ohio man arrested on homicide charge after wife dies

A man in Jefferson County was arrested on homicide charges after his wife died. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. The Sheriff’s Department is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Feces#Sebring Police Department#Ebt#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
BEDFORD, OH
WANE-TV

1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
FAIRLAWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
cleveland19.com

Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post. Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
SALEM, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy