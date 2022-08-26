Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection
AllLions provides its final 53-man roster projection for the Detroit Lions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Giants Wide Receiver Blasted For Embarrassing Effort
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay got called out for his half-hearted run blocking in Sunday's preseason finale. In the first quarter of the Giants MetLife showdown vs. the Jets, the G-Men's $72 million man didn't do much to sell the team's fake screen attempt; allowing a corner within range to eventually make the tackle.
Lions 2022 Roster Cutdown Tracker
The Detroit Lions must establish their 2022 53-man roster by Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Belichick reveals which Pats position group he's most confident in before cuts
The New England Patriots have several positions lacking the ideal amount of both talent and depth as Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season approaches, but there's one particular group in very good shape. Longtime ESPN NFL studio host Chris Berman was at Patriots practice on Monday, and he asked...
Detroit Lions 2022 roster cuts: Live updates ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline
Dan Campbell was explaining how tough some of the Detroit Lions’ roster decisions were this summer when he brought up last year’s team to illustrate his point. “Ultimately we’re going to probably have to let go of some players that were here all last year, that we depended on, did everything we asked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Crushing Injury News
It's been a trying couple of years for Vikings wideout Bisi Johnson. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota receiver "is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason finale." Noting, "It’s the other knee from the ACL tear Johnson had in camp last year."
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
Buffalo Bills elect to release former Alabama tight end OJ Howard
The Buffalo Bills are releasing former Alabama Crimson Tide tight end OJ Howard on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The former Tampa Bay Bucs contributor signed a one-year deal with the Bills in free agency this offseason but will now need a new home. The Bills had a...
NBC Sports
Eagles get creative, trade for starting defensive back
The Eagles finally addressed their safety problem. All summer we knew that Marcus Epps was one of their starters but the rest of that position remained up in the air. On Tuesday, they hopefully solved that problem by pulling off a trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Here are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vikings Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury
In his first two NFL seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi "Bisi" Johnson looked primed to have a big career ahead of him. Unfortunately, a big injury is now putting his entire NFL career on hold. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson suffered a torn ACL during yesterday's preseason...
NFL Preseason Odds: Lions vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
Week 3 of preseason play is finally among us, which means that we are one step closer to NFL regular season action! The Detroit Lions will wrap up their preseason slate as they make the trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. You know what time it is! Feel free to join us for our NFL preseason odds series, as our Lions-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
NBC Sports
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
NBC Sports
Eagles release Olympian Devon Allen after late roster push
The Devon Allen experiment is over. For now. The Eagles on Tuesday morning released the Olympic hurdler, who made a late roster push but ultimately didn’t do enough to overcome long odds and find a spot on the 53. The news was first reported by Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
Diontae Johnson Suffers Injury in Steelers Final Preseason Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout left early in the final preseason game.
Comments / 0