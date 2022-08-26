ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Najee Harris
The Spun

Look: Giants Wide Receiver Blasted For Embarrassing Effort

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay got called out for his half-hearted run blocking in Sunday's preseason finale. In the first quarter of the Giants MetLife showdown vs. the Jets, the G-Men's $72 million man didn't do much to sell the team's fake screen attempt; allowing a corner within range to eventually make the tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Belichick reveals which Pats position group he's most confident in before cuts

The New England Patriots have several positions lacking the ideal amount of both talent and depth as Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season approaches, but there's one particular group in very good shape. Longtime ESPN NFL studio host Chris Berman was at Patriots practice on Monday, and he asked...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Crushing Injury News

It's been a trying couple of years for Vikings wideout Bisi Johnson. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota receiver "is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason finale." Noting, "It’s the other knee from the ACL tear Johnson had in camp last year."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Eagles get creative, trade for starting defensive back

The Eagles finally addressed their safety problem. All summer we knew that Marcus Epps was one of their starters but the rest of that position remained up in the air. On Tuesday, they hopefully solved that problem by pulling off a trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Here are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Vikings Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury

In his first two NFL seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi "Bisi" Johnson looked primed to have a big career ahead of him. Unfortunately, a big injury is now putting his entire NFL career on hold. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson suffered a torn ACL during yesterday's preseason...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Bills worked out four punters Sunday

The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?

When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles release Olympian Devon Allen after late roster push

The Devon Allen experiment is over. For now. The Eagles on Tuesday morning released the Olympic hurdler, who made a late roster push but ultimately didn’t do enough to overcome long odds and find a spot on the 53. The news was first reported by Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

