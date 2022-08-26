ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Man wanted for murder after Charleston shooting

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3aZ2_0hWmIpgJ00

UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting.

Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Mosley had gotten into an argument with the suspect, Shavan Collins, 35, of Charleston.

Officers said Collins pulled out a gun and shot Mosley in the chest before running from the area.

Collins is wanted for 2 nd Degree Murder. Police said anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (304) 348-6480 or 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4hTl_0hWmIpgJ00
Charleston Police are looking for Shavan Collins, 35, in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man on Frame Street on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston PD has confirmed that the man shot on Frame St. in Charleston has died. This is now a homicide investigation.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston.

Kanawha Metro confirms that the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Frame St.

Charleston Police say the man is in serious condition.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Suspect who killed Charleston K-9 had lengthy criminal record

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department identified the suspect involved in the deadly shooting on Saturday, August 27, as Samuel Ranson. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Ranson, 50, was a convicted felon with an active warrant for a stabbing that happened Monday, August 22. “The suspect had a felony conviction, multiple […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Huntington man charged after string of violence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man faces multiple charges after a string of violent acts Monday afternoon in Huntington’s Guyandotte neighborhood. Officers with the Huntington Police Department were called to a residence in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street after 12:30 p.m. Authorities said 30-year-old Logan Burns had entered a home and shot a 46-year-old man in the leg and struck a 30-year-old man in the face with a handgun.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Metro News

Man charged in Charleston killing turns himself in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged by Charleston police in a Friday shooting death turned himself in to police Sunday evening. CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was arraigned on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police allege Collins shot...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston murder suspect turns self in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WV K-9 Unit killed in action laid to rest

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Axel, the West Virginia K-9 Unit killed in action on Saturday was buried yesterday, August 28, 2022. Slain Charleston Police Department K9 Axel, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night was taken to Cooke’s Funeral Home in Nitro, Sunday afternoon, in order to be buried. Police departments and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Deputies look for break-in suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect in Kanawha County credit card fraud case sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a man in connection to alleged credit card fraud. Deputies have identified the man as Arnold Hiller, 47. Hiller is described as standing 5’8″ weighing 200 lbs with blue eyes. Authorities say there is an active warrant […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while she told them that her boyfriend held her against her will […]
SMITHERS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Smithers man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while she told them that her boyfriend held her against her will […]
SMITHERS, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy