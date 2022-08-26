Man wanted for murder after Charleston shooting

UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting.

Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Mosley had gotten into an argument with the suspect, Shavan Collins, 35, of Charleston.

Officers said Collins pulled out a gun and shot Mosley in the chest before running from the area.

Collins is wanted for 2 nd Degree Murder. Police said anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (304) 348-6480 or 911.

