A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code
FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
KMOV
4 shot near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kbia.org
Boeing pushes $5 million into manufacturing workforce incubator in north St. Louis
Leaders from Boeing announced a partnership on Friday with the St. Louis Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center on Friday to foster a more diverse workforce and position St. Louis as a national hub for manufacturing. The announcement comes with a $5 million dollar grant to build a 130,000 square foot facility...
saucemagazine.com
St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend
The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
Missouri Toddler Dies After Hiding Under Sink From Fire
A 2-year-old Missouri boy died after hiding under a sink during a house fire, officials say. Firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious under the bathroom sink and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He died from his injuries the same day, according to the medical examiner’s office.
KMOV
Possible solution found for woman denied by FEMA due to flood insurance
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Friday, FEMA opened a fourth disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area. The new center is at the University City Recreation Center at 7210 Olive Boulevard and will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. The other...
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
