Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

4 shot near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
Missouri Independent

Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt  appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
saucemagazine.com

St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend

The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Toddler Dies After Hiding Under Sink From Fire

A 2-year-old Missouri boy died after hiding under a sink during a house fire, officials say. Firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious under the bathroom sink and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He died from his injuries the same day, according to the medical examiner’s office.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
momcollective.com

Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

