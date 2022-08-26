ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Handgun found in locker of 13-year-old at Park Hill middle school, student in custody

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A 13-year-old Lakeview Middle School student is in custody Friday after a gun was found in his locker.

There is no current threat to the school.

At 10:27 a.m. Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold “out of an abundance of caution” according to Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Authorities discovered a handgun inside a locker assigned to the 13-year-old boy. The hold was released by 11 a.m. The boy remains in custody.

“The safety of our schools is a top priority,” said Sheriff Mark Owens of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our School Resource Officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe.”

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Park Hill, OK
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

KC man sentenced for crash in stolen SUV into U.S Marshals

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck was sentenced in federal court today for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers, according to the United State's Attorney. Ray E. Clevenger, 47, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
834
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy