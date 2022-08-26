ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately.

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.

“In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs at most every businesses but lately the calls from industry managers have been coming every day,” Azar said. “It’s exciting to our office because these jobs have good wages and benefits. These managers aren’t looking for short term help to fill orders, these are great jobs that can become great careers.”

Among the companies currently accepting applications are Toyoda Gosei, Insituform, Lockers Mfg., CITE Armored, and United Solutions (in Sardis).

“Batesville and Panola County is the place to be for jobs right now,” Azar said. “There are entry level positions and skilled labor opportunities and our industries are actively hiring.”

For example, Azar said, CITE Armored (located on Hwy. 35N in the old Serta Mattress building) has immediate openings for welders, production assembly personnel, and particularly anyone with experience in electronics or with an automotive background.”

Azar said anyone interested in employment opportunities should visit the websites of Panola County industries where they can find telephone numbers and application procedures.

“Prospective employees can always visit our industries in person,” Azar said. “Every manager in this county would love to see a pile of applications today.”

