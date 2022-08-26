ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Questions with Pittsburgh collage artist and designer Darrin Milliner

Darrin Milliner is challenging and uprooting ideas using paper and scissors as his tools. The Pittsburgh artist, designer, and print material archivist is also the founder and creative director of Social Living, a lifestyle brand featuring his works. Milliner's primary artistic practice is rooted in collage, combining images and text to create new and distinct perspectives on society and our assumptions. Using both digital and traditional processes, he creates collages in the form of single pieces and chapbook guides. Milliner's latest work was exhibited in the Brewhouse Gallery group show "GLARE" earlier this summer in Pittsburgh.
CBS News

A playlist 50 years in the making

Pittsburgh's own, DJ Petey C, is back with another Spotify playlist to share. This time, he's throwing it back to 1972, an immaculate year for Pittsburgh sports.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Noblemen Cigar Lounge Sparks Fellowship Flame

More than just a place for cigar aficionados to go to enjoy a good puff and relax, or for non-smokers to enjoy conversation, food, and an all-around good time, Noblemen Cigar Lounge, the newest addition to the Pittsburgh area, is an establishment of brotherhood, nobility and love for the community.
kidsburgh.org

Fall fun is here! Top 10 September events for kids in Pittsburgh

Head to the Fairytale Festival for a royally magic time. Photo above courtesy of Gemin Children’s Theater. All signs point to summer’s end: School is back in session, the cicadas are shrieking and leaves are beginning to rustle. But September remains a prime time for family entertainment. Warm weather weekends burst with festivals, special events and celebrations. Here are 10 September events for kids in Pittsburgh to ease the transition into autumn.
daystech.org

Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22

Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman injured in Homewood shooting

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday night. Officers responded to the 7500 block of Kelly Street around 10:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired and someone possibly shot. Police said that when they arrived, they found three vehicles on scene...
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here

AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
