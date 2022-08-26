Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
5 Questions with Pittsburgh collage artist and designer Darrin Milliner
Darrin Milliner is challenging and uprooting ideas using paper and scissors as his tools. The Pittsburgh artist, designer, and print material archivist is also the founder and creative director of Social Living, a lifestyle brand featuring his works. Milliner's primary artistic practice is rooted in collage, combining images and text to create new and distinct perspectives on society and our assumptions. Using both digital and traditional processes, he creates collages in the form of single pieces and chapbook guides. Milliner's latest work was exhibited in the Brewhouse Gallery group show "GLARE" earlier this summer in Pittsburgh.
CBS News
A playlist 50 years in the making
Pittsburgh's own, DJ Petey C, is back with another Spotify playlist to share. This time, he's throwing it back to 1972, an immaculate year for Pittsburgh sports.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Noblemen Cigar Lounge Sparks Fellowship Flame
More than just a place for cigar aficionados to go to enjoy a good puff and relax, or for non-smokers to enjoy conversation, food, and an all-around good time, Noblemen Cigar Lounge, the newest addition to the Pittsburgh area, is an establishment of brotherhood, nobility and love for the community.
kidsburgh.org
Fall fun is here! Top 10 September events for kids in Pittsburgh
Head to the Fairytale Festival for a royally magic time. Photo above courtesy of Gemin Children’s Theater. All signs point to summer’s end: School is back in session, the cicadas are shrieking and leaves are beginning to rustle. But September remains a prime time for family entertainment. Warm weather weekends burst with festivals, special events and celebrations. Here are 10 September events for kids in Pittsburgh to ease the transition into autumn.
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tours show in Pittsburgh, PA Oct 15, 2022 – presale password
The Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is finally here! With this Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale code everyone who has the code will have a fantastic opportunity to buy great seats before the public. Now is the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk! Three Stooges Festival coming to Pittsburgh in September
Moe, Larry, Shemp, and Curly are coming to Pittsburgh. On film at least. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Friday that a Three Stooges Festival will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Three Stooges consisted of the Howard brothers, Moe, Shemp and Curly,...
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
WEST NEWTOWN, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. The 16th century-inspired festival includes a wide variety of talented performers, including fire breathers, extreme bubble artists and falconers. Two contests were held as part of the festival’s “Celtic weekend,” including the “think you can jig”...
daystech.org
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
Woman injured in Homewood shooting
PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday night. Officers responded to the 7500 block of Kelly Street around 10:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired and someone possibly shot. Police said that when they arrived, they found three vehicles on scene...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Brabec Street in Troy Hill at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Police said they found a man...
Your Radio Place
Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here
AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
Woman pleads guilty in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February. Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty for the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman wanted...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Pittsburgh
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Highland Park Super Playground reopens after renovations
The Highland Park Super Playground has reopened after the completion of renovations that took years to plan. The Department of Public Works hosted a celebration in honor of the return of the park, which has been closed since February. “From the moment we took the fence down yesterday, there’s been...
Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years
PITTSBURGH — Local shoemaker Tony Macchiaroli is closing his business after 64 years. At almost 18 years old, Macchiaroli moved to Pittsburgh from Italy with $0.35 in his pocket. “It was in 1953,” said Macchiaroli. “It was like a dream.”. He quickly got a job and says...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
