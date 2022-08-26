Read full article on original website
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre King's Landing site, just north of the downtown area.
DeSantis to hold news conference at Fort Pierce restaurant
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a restaurant in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis was scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. at 2nd Street Bistro. He was expected to be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Scripps Only Content 2022.
Keiser University student arrested for possessing weapon on school property
A man was arrested Saturday for possessing a weapon on school property in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, Willie Gibson, 22, is from Zion, Illinois. Police received a call from Keiser University staff that a school investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and two magazines in a student's dorm room on the campus at 2600 N. Military Trail.
PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials on Monday identified the victims as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and 30-year-old Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso. Detectives said the victims were fishing with other family members near the S-10A...
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County. A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road before 2 p.m. Sunday when, for reasons unknown, two men entered the water, went into distress, went underwater and did not resurface, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to authorities, the facility was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed. "They were breeding these dogs for...
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, the road-rage incident involved two vehicles near the Palm Beach Outlets at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a...
Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year. Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11. The lucky winner chose to receive...
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun was empty, West Palm Beach police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Emerald Isle apartments in the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard.
Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach
On Sunday night, Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach received its first turtle patient since April. The turtle, named Percy, is suffering from a neurological condition possibly caused by toxic algae blooms. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea...
Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging of cars at West Palm Beach dealership
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership. The incident happened on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Thu unidentified man was captured on surveillance video...
5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach
A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach. At 7:51 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, 911 operators received a possible drowning call at Springhill Suites Hotel at 2437 Metrocentre Blvd. East. An unconscious 5-year-old boy had been pulled...
16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in West Palm Beach shooting
One teen boy was fatally shot and another wounded Friday night in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police received a 911 call for "shots fired" at 9:49 p.m. in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old boy dead outside of an apartment.
Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot
Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton. According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen. The victim...
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida
With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero-waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too. Inflation has created a lot of financial stress for Floridians over the past few months, which is why some Floridians are making environmentally friendly choices that are also saving them some money.
Perry, McCammon lead Owls to win in season opener
N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had...
