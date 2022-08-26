ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre King's Landing site, just north of the downtown area.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

DeSantis to hold news conference at Fort Pierce restaurant

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a restaurant in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis was scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. at 2nd Street Bistro. He was expected to be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Scripps Only Content 2022.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Keiser University student arrested for possessing weapon on school property

A man was arrested Saturday for possessing a weapon on school property in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, Willie Gibson, 22, is from Zion, Illinois. Police received a call from Keiser University staff that a school investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and two magazines in a student's dorm room on the campus at 2600 N. Military Trail.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton

Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials on Monday identified the victims as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and 30-year-old Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso. Detectives said the victims were fishing with other family members near the S-10A...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County. A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road before 2 p.m. Sunday when, for reasons unknown, two men entered the water, went into distress, went underwater and did not resurface, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted

Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to authorities, the facility was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed. "They were breeding these dogs for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting

A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, the road-rage incident involved two vehicles near the Palm Beach Outlets at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery

A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year. Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11. The lucky winner chose to receive...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wflx.com

Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

On Sunday night, Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach received its first turtle patient since April. The turtle, named Percy, is suffering from a neurological condition possibly caused by toxic algae blooms. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea...
JUNO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Safety#Governor#K12#The Smart Program
wflx.com

Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot

Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton. According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen. The victim...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida

With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero-waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too. Inflation has created a lot of financial stress for Floridians over the past few months, which is why some Floridians are making environmentally friendly choices that are also saving them some money.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Perry, McCammon lead Owls to win in season opener

N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy