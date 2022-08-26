ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kokomo, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Firearm
The Exponent

Motorcycle crash on State Street sent rider to hospital

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday ended with the motorcycle rider being sent to an Indianapolis-area hospital, a West Lafayette Police press release reads. A Purdue graduate student, 21, driving a car, collided with a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, 22, on a motorcycle at the intersection of State Street and Northwestern Avenue very early Saturday morning a little after midnight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors

DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyStateline.com

Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of the Dutch...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy