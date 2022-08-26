Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside JD’s Pub
Police have a man in custody after a shootout in a bar's parking lot left a woman dead. The bar was forced to close shortly after the shooting.
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?” According to the sheriff’s department, Michael Abbott, 42, was arrested on July 25 […]
Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side
An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead. On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about one of the charges. RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a […]
Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
Motorcycle crash on State Street sent rider to hospital
A crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday ended with the motorcycle rider being sent to an Indianapolis-area hospital, a West Lafayette Police press release reads. A Purdue graduate student, 21, driving a car, collided with a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, 22, on a motorcycle at the intersection of State Street and Northwestern Avenue very early Saturday morning a little after midnight.
IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
Motorcycle driver injured in crash
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor
INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of the Dutch...
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a […]
