ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Waccamaw Market Cooperative coordinates and manages community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties

By TJ Ross
WMBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Surfside, FL
Government
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
City
Georgetown, FL
Horry County, SC
Business
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Surfside, FL
Lifestyle
Surfside, FL
Industry
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
Horry County, SC
Industry
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Surfside, FL
Business
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Food & Drinks
Horry County, SC
Government
Georgetown County, SC
Business
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
Horry County, SC
Lifestyle
Georgetown County, SC
Government
WMBF

Sprinkler pipe breaks at Horry County Courthouse, floods first floor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Courthouse is dealing with a flooding issue, but it’s not outside of the building. The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said that around 9 p.m. Monday, a sprinkler pipe broke on the first floor of the courthouse from the Jury Assembly Pool Room through the solicitor’s office.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days

Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry
Kennardo G. James

Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!

Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
sharkattackonline.com

Crime in Myrtle Beach

Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Pain Institute of Charleston: Bringing Leading-Edge Pain Management Alternatives to the Low Country

The Pain Institute of Charleston recently opened in West Ashley to offer patients state-of-the-art pain management options. Dr. Gardner uses a full range of interventional, non-surgical and minimally invasive surgical techniques in order to provide a comprehensive approach to treating chronic pain. Studies continue to show how pain medications such as opioids are not an optimal first-line therapy for patients in pain.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy