Waccamaw Market Cooperative coordinates and manages community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties

WMBF
Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
wpde.com
City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
‘Do your homework’: Market knowledge critical as Horry County sees 25% jump in home prices
HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — Homes in Horry County are part of the national housing market that overvalues homes by 25%, according to data from Moody Analytics and Fortune. The chief economist for Moody Analytics predicted that homes overvalued at 25% could see prices drop up to 15% in the future, but that’s not expected […]
WMBF
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
WMBF
Sprinkler pipe breaks at Horry County Courthouse, floods first floor area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Courthouse is dealing with a flooding issue, but it’s not outside of the building. The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said that around 9 p.m. Monday, a sprinkler pipe broke on the first floor of the courthouse from the Jury Assembly Pool Room through the solicitor’s office.
WMBF
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show. Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”. Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of...
WMBF
Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill works on plans to reopen after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The beloved Surfside Beach establishment still has a lot of work to do before it can reopen after a fire last month. As the start of college football season approaches, many who call Neal and Pam’s a local favorite are waiting patiently for their grand return.
myhorrynews.com
How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days
Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!
Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
WMBF
Zardin Healthy Eatery offers tasty and healthy options to jumpstart your week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A healthy new eatery is now open in the Market Common,. Zardin Healthy Eatery looks to provide you with fresh, local, rich food and drinks in a fun and cool dining environment. Our Halley Murrow checked out this new hot spot, and got a taste...
WMBF
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Hwy 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked on Hwy 707 and Big Block Road. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR responded to the call...
WMBF
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
sharkattackonline.com
Crime in Myrtle Beach
Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
WMBF
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
wpde.com
Person in custody following brief chase near Conway, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police have one person in custody following a brief chase outside of Conway Monday afternoon. According to a county spokesperson, police were pursuing a wanted person who then ran from officers in the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501.
abcnews4.com
How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
crbjbizwire.com
Pain Institute of Charleston: Bringing Leading-Edge Pain Management Alternatives to the Low Country
The Pain Institute of Charleston recently opened in West Ashley to offer patients state-of-the-art pain management options. Dr. Gardner uses a full range of interventional, non-surgical and minimally invasive surgical techniques in order to provide a comprehensive approach to treating chronic pain. Studies continue to show how pain medications such as opioids are not an optimal first-line therapy for patients in pain.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
