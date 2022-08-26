Read full article on original website
KEYC
High levels of dangerous algae found in Bass Lake
EARTH EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are warning people not to swim in Bass Lake. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is advising that no one swim in the lake or allow their pets access to the lake due to signs of toxic algae. Faribault County officials were alerted...
KAAL-TV
Saturday Storms Recap
Flooding was worse farther southeast, and severe weather was more significant up by the Twin Cities, but we didn’t completely miss out. Despite the only severe thunderstorm warning taking place in Dodge County, it was in Oronoco in northern Olmsted County that saw damage to trees and powerlines. Rainfall...
KAAL-TV
Mason City participating in Deer Management Zone hunt for upcoming deer season
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is again participating in the Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 deer season. The DMZ is an effort to help control the urban deer population and mitigate the impact of deer inside of the city limits, specifically as it relates to property damage and vehicle crashes.
KAAL-TV
Mayor Norton encourages Rochester residents to sign-up for 2022 Fall Fit City Challenge
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester residents are encouraged to get up and move this fall before the cold winter months arrive. It is all a part of the Fall Fit City Challenge, which is being championed by Mayor Kim Norton. The Mayor will join 45 other Mayors across the country for this challenge.
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
boreal.org
Pack of rescued beagles ends up in Northwoods
A pack of beagles saved from a Virginia testing facility were given to be fostered Saturday. 30 beagles out of around 4,000 ended up in Hayward after they were rescued from an Envigo breeding and testing facility in Cumberland, Virginia after a judge approved a plan to save the dogs.
KAAL-TV
Rochester to Chester Hwy 14 construction starts Sept. 6
(ABC 6 News) – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin on Highway 14 from Rochester east to Chester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will resurface a five-mile stretch of Highway 14 from Marion Rd. SE in Rochester to Olmsted County Rd 19 in Chester. The project...
KEYC
Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Peggy Draheim built her home five years ago. She loves this house. Her home is considered low-VOC, which means less off-gassing from surfaces, or release of chemicals into the air. Low-VOC paints have fewer volatile organic compounds; but one of Draheim’s biggest triggers for allergies is...
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
KAAL-TV
New Mexican ice cream store brings a new flavor to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – We are still enjoying those warm summer days and what better way is there to enjoy them than with a cold treat?. La Michoacana Purépecha started a few years ago in the Twin Cities by Rochester owner Maria Lopez’s brother. The store brings authentic Mexican flavor in the form of ice cream, popsicles, and other traditional snacks.
KAAL-TV
Helping Veterans recover from PTSD
(ABC 6 News) – Local veterans are getting a boost from an area business to help them on their road to recovery from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Warfighter Advance is a non-medication approach to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Walmart is getting involved to give Rochester VFW post 1215 $1,000 to help with this.
Southern Minnesota News
Two injured in Highway 22 crash at Bassett Dr
Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says Perry Francis Conley, 83, of Mankato, attempted to make a left-handed turn onto Basset Drive from northbound Highway 22 when his SUV struck a van traveling southbound on the highway. The driver of...
msn.com
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
KAAL-TV
Pedestrian struck in downtown Rochester crosswalk
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Monday to a call for a 41-year-old Rochester woman, who was struck by a car in a downtown Rochester crosswalk. At about 7:31 a.m., a 29-year-old male driver of a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek watched the vehicle in front of him turn left from 2nd Street SW onto 11th Avenue SW.
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff responds to 2 separate utility pole crashes Monday morning
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
boreal.org
Late father's stolen bike returned to Rochester family
Another picture showing Karl Vielhaber's stolen mountain bike. Photo Credit: Vielhaber family. Karl Vielhaber loved being outside. Whether kayaking, hiking or biking, the only thing that could make it better was sharing it with his family. "As long as he was with me and our kids and we were outside,...
KIMT
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
KEYC
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27. A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists. The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag...
