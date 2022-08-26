CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A suspect wanted in an alleged abduction was arrested Saturday following a series of police chases in southern Minnesota.The Cannon Falls Police Department says the suspect was first spotted shortly before 11 a.m. where a female, whose age was not specified, reported at a gas station that she'd just escaped being abducted in the Twin Cities. Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the crash, the suspect drove north on Highway 52, eventually out of the sight of traffic cameras, police said. Authorities issued an alert for the suspect, who was later spotted in Northfield, heading south on Interstate 35. After another 20-mile chase, the suspect stopped in Faribault, where officers took the suspect into custody. The officer involved in the crash was not hurt.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO