PC Magazine
Sony's PlayStation Makes Mobile Gaming Push With New Acquisition
Sony is buying a European game studio to help it expand PlayStation’s reach to smartphones. The PlayStation maker is acquiring Savage Game Studios, which is working on “an unannounced new AAA mobile live service action game." The main takeaway is that Savage Game Studios will potentially tap into the existing PlayStation game franchise catalog to build new mobile titles.
'The galaxy won't be the same' after Elite Dangerous Update 14, say devs
Elite's developers talk about the growing alien threat to players... as well as a new threat that originates right here on Earth.
Engadget
A new Mafia game is in development
A new Mafia game is on the way. Series publisher 2K Games and Hanger 13, the studio that worked on and , announced the news in a celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. “I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project,” said Roman Hladík, Hanger 13...
Engadget
8BitDo reveals wireless versions of its Xbox-style Ultimate Controller
Well-renowned peripheral maker 8BitDo has revealed three new versions of its , including two wireless options. There are Bluetooth, 2.4GHz and wired variants, all of which are available to pre-order now. The controllers will ship on October 28th. Both the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz models have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and come...
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Engadget
Sony's new premium 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar costs $700
Sony has unveiled its latest Dolby Atmos soundbar, the 3.1-channel HT-A3000. It's a more affordable alternative to the higher-end 5.1.2-channel A5000 and the flagship 7.1.2-channel A7000, albeit with a lot of the same tech included in those models. While this model doesn't have any upfiring speakers, it does virtualize the height channels using Virtual Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround tech. The device has a dedicated center speaker for dialogue and a dual subwoofer for bass tones. It also has 250W of output.
Engadget
Logitech's G502 X modernizes its bestselling gaming mouse
Logitech has refreshed its iconic gaming mouse, the G502, with lighter materials and new features while mostly keeping its design. The new lineup is called the G502 X, and it comes in a wired version, a base wireless form and another wired option with RGB lighting. Logitech used thin-wall exoskeleton and a lighter scroll wheel to reduce the wired mouse's weight to 89 grams. It also used an updated version of its proprietary Lightspeed wireless protocol to ensure that its wireless versions have a 68 percent faster response rate than the previous generation's.
Engadget
Valve is testing a redesigned Steam mobile app
The new version includes a QR feature for faster sign-ins. For over a decade, Valve has offered access to Steam through Android and iOS clients. In recent years, however, the Steam mobile app hasn’t gotten much attention from the company. Not only does it look dated, but it’s also a pain to use. I only keep it on my iPhone to take advantage of Steam Guard verification.
Engadget
The Morning After: France's plans for an EV lease program
France’s Budget Minister Gabriel Attal announced plans for a lease program to open up EV use. “We know that for many French, [EVs] remain very expensive,” he said, adding the government was working to figure out how quickly it could implement the measure. At the moment, under...
Engadget
Double your laptop’s screen space with $26 off the Duex Max
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Wherever you stand on the issue of how many open tabs is too many open tabs, if you constantly flip from one window to another or between multiple programs on your laptop, you’re probably not working as efficiently as possible. Of course, you might be limited by the size of your screen, especially when using a notebook. And if space is a concern, buying a desktop monitor may be out of the question.
Ars Technica
Sony launches lighter PS5 model for second straight year
At its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 wasn't just one of the biggest game consoles ever made. It was also one of the heaviest, with the full-fledged Disc Drive Edition weighing in at 9.9 pounds (4.5 kg) and the Digital Edition hitting 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg). Today, though, the eagle-eyed reporters at Press Start have noted the release of a new set of PS5 models that weigh about 13 percent less than their launch counterparts.
Digital Trends
Think it’s time to upgrade your gaming CPU? Read this first
We’re on the edge of a new generation of gaming CPUs — 13th-gen Raptor Lake from Intel and Ryzen 7000 from AMD. If you’re reading this on the day it’s published, in fact, AMD is set to launch it’s next-gen processors tomorrow. But should you care?
Engadget
Sony has cut the PS5's weight after raising its price
Sony has started to sell a new PlayStation 5 model that may not necessarily improve performance, but will be lighter and possibly easier to produce, Press Start has reported. The CFI-1200A/B digital/disc models have started to appear in Australia with a significant loss in weight. According to packaging information, the...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro ultra-wide camera might surprise with its low-light performance
Apple could use a bigger ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apart from a significant jump in component cost, the bigger sensor should help improve low-light image quality. The company is already rumored to use a larger 48MP primary camera on the Pro iPhones this year. iPhone 14...
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
ComicBook
Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale
There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.
IGN
Daily Deals: PlayStation 5 Bundle In Stock, Get an Xbox Series S with Forza Horizon 5 or Elden Ring Included
There are a lot of deals for folks looking to buy a new console today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for $699.99, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
Android Authority
How to turn off voice control on the iPhone
Choose voice control, Siri, or nothing. You may not realize that, on an iPhone, voice control and Siri are two completely separate things. But how do you turn off voice control on the iPhone, if you decide that’s what you want? It’s very easy to do – just a quick tweak in the iPhone’s settings. You can also use the same setting to disable Siri if you want.
hypebeast.com
LG UltraGear Reveals World's-First 45-Inch Curved OLED Display With a 240Hz Refresh Rate
LG‘s UltraGear has just unveiled the world’s first 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. With a 21:9 aspect ratio (3440 x 1440) the monitor packs an 800R curvature, a 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, and 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The...
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
