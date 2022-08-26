ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea To Submit Fourth Bid For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401H4K_0hWmIDa300

Chelsea have been met with resistance for the entirety of their pursuit of Wesley Fofana but they are reportedly set to continue to press ahead in the coming weeks.

It has been widely reported that French defender Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's number one priority for the remainder of the transfer window. They have seen their first three bids rejected but are willing to continue bidding for a player they value highly.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs went into great detail discussing this transfer. He has verified reports from Fabrizio Romano with his claim that the Blues are planning a fourth big-money bid for the 21-year-old shortly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpcJh_0hWmIDa300

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jacobs has reported that Chelsea are still hoping for a deal that is not a world record fee. There are discussions currently being had regarding the structure of the transfer fee, a number that is expected to be around £77 million in total.

The Blues and Foxes are set to square off this weekend, though Fofana himself will not be in the squad. He is said to be 'frustrated' by the rejection of these bids and believes he has played his last match at the King Power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5qO2_0hWmIDa300

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea have never walked away from this deal and are hoping to take advantage of the unease surrounding it. Leicester fear Fofana could be disruptive should he not be granted an exit, which may make them more willing to bring their asking price down.

Sports
Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

