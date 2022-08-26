ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivrEl_0hWmI5bU00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/26) 02:44

PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama.

The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby.

The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Rabies is spread through an infected animal's saliva, usually through bites. However, saliva that gets into the eyes, nose or mouth can also infect someone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thirteen people in South Carolina were considered potentially exposed in March because they had bottle-fed or given medicine to a sick calf that turned out to have rabies, said Dr. Michael Neault, the state veterinarian.

Globally, the virus kills 60,000 people a year, most bitten by dogs, the World Health Organization states.

That's about the same number that get shots to prevent rabies in the U.S. after being bitten or scratched by an infected or possibly infected animal, according to the CDC.

State and local pet vaccination laws mean the virus is mostly spread by wildlife in the U.S.

The national rabies control program started in 1997 in Texas, where coyotes were spreading the canine variant of the virus, Kirby said.

She said vaccine drops eliminated that variant in 2004. Three years later, the CDC declared the nation free of canine rabies.

That doesn't mean unvaccinated pets are safe. Canine rabies is among more than 20 variants - seven found in terrestrial mammals and more than 13 in species of bats, said rabies control program coordinator Richard Chipman.

A bite from an animal infected with any variant can make any other mammal sick. Scratches occasionally do so, since animals lick their paws.

A three-year program in Arizona and New Mexico eliminated a bat rabies strain in foxes, Kirby said. And Texas, with help from USDA, dropped 1.1 million baits along the Mexican border in January to keep coyotes from bringing the canine variant back.

Raccoons are the main rabies reservoir in 18 states along and near the East Coast and skunks in 21 others, according to data from 2020, the latest year available.

Bats made up 31% of the nearly 4,500 animals found with rabies in 2020. But since nearly all of the 40-plus bat species found in the U.S. eat insects and the rest drink nectar or eat fruit, oral vaccines would be much trickier.

Some scientists have speculated that bats could be vaccinated during hibernation, perhaps with a fine mist or with a gel that could be transferred from bat to bat, Chipman said. Early research is testing the idea in vampire bats, which live in Mexico and Central and South America and might spread such a vaccine within a colony by grooming each other.

Rabid wildlife isn't just a rural problem. A rabid fox on Capitol Hill was caught less than 24 hours after the first report in April. By then, about a half-dozen people had reported bites or nips to U.S. Capitol Police, but others may have gone to other agencies, a Capitol Police spokesperson said by email.

Raccoon rabies campaigns started in August in parts of northern Maine, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. The 348,000 Raboral V-RG baits in Maine and 535,000 in the three other states are being dropped from planes in rural areas and from vehicles in urban and suburban areas.

Allegheny County said volunteers with its health department and the USDA began spreading baits with the vaccine by ground and aircraft at the end of July and will continue through the rest of the month.

In all, about 3.75 million packets - coated with a fishmeal attractant or encased in 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) fish meal cubes - will be distributed in nine states, ending when 1.1 million are dropped in Alabama in October.

The vaccine has been found safe for more than 60 kinds of animals including domestic dogs and cats. Eating a large number of vaccine packets might give dogs an upset stomach but wouldn't cause any permanent problem, APHIS says.

About 3.5 million doses of the experimental vaccine Onrab are being distributed in parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Tennessee - which also are getting the approved vaccine - plus four other states.

Onrab comes in blister packs with green, marshmallow-flavored coating. Wildlife Services hopes it may be approved next year in spite of lingering pandemic-related delays.

Comments / 10

Stephanie Hutchinson
3d ago

This is more chemtrail poisoning for people, can't trust anything the government is doing !It's sicking and evil what thier getting away with for now .

Reply(1)
5
Stacy Downs
2d ago

This is nothing new. This is a yearly thing in Maine. The wild areas are just so large and difficult to get to, that this is the most efficient way to handle any potential problems.

Reply
2
Aristarchus of Samos
3d ago

”Most rabies vaccines state that dogs and cats vaccinated for the first time must be revaccinated within 12 months, then every 36 months afterwards. Ferrets, regardless of the vaccine type, must be vaccinated every 12 months." Sounds like a huge continuing scam.

Reply
2
Related
AOL Corp

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
DELAWARE STATE
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maine Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Maine Business
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maine Industry
moneytalksnews.com

8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods

Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
KENTUCKY STATE
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Volunteers#Kdka Tv#State
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Industry
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy