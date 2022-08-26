Read full article on original website
Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt
Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Selena Gomez Wears a Denim Corset in the Teaser for Her New Music Video
Selena Gomez, I will not calm down—no matter how many times you (or Taylor Swift) ask me to via song. The 30-year-old just...
Lizzo Channeled Her Inner Emo Princess on the VMAs Red Carpet
Feeling fussy, walkin' in my Balenci-ussy's…or in this case, Jean Paul Gaultier. Lizzo hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a billowing navy gown, giving major main character vibes. The singer's dress, a striking midnight blue, matches both her sheer opera gloves (complete with acrylic tips, naturally) and her dark lipstick. Her couture gown, constructed by mastermind Glenn Martens, is part of a celebrity-loved collection with fans like Chloë Sevigny and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Taylor Swift Kicked Off the Midnights Era With a Starry Micro Mini
It feels like just yesterday that the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” was released, and here she is with another new music announcement. On the heels of two big wins at the VMAs on Sunday, August 28, the singer shared that her 10th studio album, Midnights, will hit streaming services on October 21.
Chloe Fineman Just Wore a Blanket on the VMAs Red Carpet
Chloe Fineman just showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards in a blanket. It's a vibe if I've ever seen one. The Saturday Night Live comedian wore a threeASFOUR silver and chrome padded dress to (sleep?) walk the VMAs 2022 black carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fineman, who is known for her Anna Delvey impression on the late night comedy sketch show, elevated her fit with chrome nails, holographic sandals, and a soft ‘I just rolled out of bed’ glam. Truly, she woke up like this.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kourtney Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Rachel Haircut
For years now, the generational wars on social media have been waged along the dividing line of a hair part, and Kourtney Kardashian appears to have just planted a major flag firmly on Team Millennial with her fresh do. The reality star and Poosh founder's hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a short video of her new look to Instagram, where she is proudly rocking a side part and choppy layers that are screaming “Rachel Green.”
Madonna Threw an Epic Summer Party for Her Twin Daughters’ 10th Birthday
Madonna just threw the party of the summer for her twins' 10th birthday. On August 28, the pop icon posted footage from the epic 10th-birthday party she threw for her twin daughters, Stella and Estere. Based on the video and pics on Madonna's Instagram Stories, the party was complete with all the important summer staples that core memories are made of: a giant Slip 'N Slide, a soft-serve ice cream truck, a doughnut tower, and a delicious-looking cake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’
One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
Jennifer Lopez Is Not Happy With a Wedding Guest Who Leaked a Video of Her ‘Private Moment’ With Ben Affleck
The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage cycle is neverending. And the latest news is that one of the guests (all of whom had to sign NDAs, according to Page Six) didn't follow the rules. At a private ceremony for friends and family at Affleck's home in southern Georgia earlier...
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’
Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia on Tyler, Tino, and the Finale
You know it's an eventful hometowns episode of The Bachelorette when you don't even get to all the hometowns. Then again, we've never had two Bachelorettes before. But in all fairness, Rachel Recchia had so much happen during three of her hometown dates that it warranted all the extra time spent with each guy.
All the Jewelry Jennifer Lopez Wore on Her Wedding Day
Ben Affleck presented Jennifer Lopez with a pink Harry Winston diamond when he proposed to her the first time in 2002. When the couple reunited two decades later, he managed to outdo even that with a rare green diamond sourced by Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds and designed by Tamara Rahaminov and Nicol Goldfiner of Rahaminov Diamonds.
Johnny Depp Appeared at the VMAs. Twitter Had Thoughts
Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for unknown reasons. Despite his best (or worst) efforts, he's not well known as a musician, hasn't been in any hit movies lately, and isn't in the MTV demographic. But I guess he did star in everyone's favorite true-crime miniseries that never should have become a national watch-along: the Depp-Heard trial.
Blackpink Made Their VMAs Red-Carpet Debut in Matching Shades
Blackpink is one of the world's biggest girl bands, so it's no surprise that they're continuing their world domination on the 2022 VMAs red carpet. On the heels of their comeback, the K-pop group—featuring Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé—made their MTV Video Music Awards debut in matching black ensembles. The girl group, whose members are all known for their distinctive, edgy styles and partnerships with high-fashion brands, chose to coordinate with sophisticated, vampy looks.
Ryan Reynolds Shared a Series of Unseen Photos With Blake Lively in Honor of Her 35th Birthday
Blake Lively let fans follow along throughout her 35th birthday celebration, but the occasion wouldn't be complete without an Instagram tribute from her loving husband, Ryan Reynolds. The festivities began a whole 11 days before Lively's official birthday on August 25. On August 14, the Gossip Girl star shared a...
Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa wore an unconventional wedding guest look for her famous friends’ nuptials over the weekend: a sheer white dress. The international superstar attended the A-lister wedding of Jacquemus founder Simon Porter Jacquemus and his partner, Marco Maestri, which took place last weekend in Charleval, France. She wore an all-white look consisting of a halter-neck white lingerie set underneath a sheer white floor-length gown with cap sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and beautiful 3-D flower detail.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Treated ‘Like a Black Woman’ for the First Time When Dating Prince Harry
After discussing motherhood and female ambition with Serena Williams on the first episode of her new podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle invited Mariah Carey on the show, where the two discussed their unique experiences as light-skinned mixed race women. (Seriously, only Meghan Markle could pull podcast guests like this.) On the...
Kim Kardashian Is Channeling Pamela Anderson With This '90s Makeup Detail
The wave of reviving '90s beauty trends is showing no signs of slowing down and Kim Kardashian for one, is here for a throwback glam moment. The beauty look her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, created for an appearance Kim made at the This Is About Humanity annual fundraiser in LA on Saturday night had an undeniable '90s twist.
Surprise! Taylor Swift Just Announced Her New Album
Say a midnight prayer for the Swifties in your life—we’re going to need it. Following Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance and well-deserved wins for her “All Too Well” short film at this year's MTV VMAs, the singer-songwriter shocked fans by announcing that her tenth studio album Midnights is coming October 21.
