Beauty & Fashion

Glamour

Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt

Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Lizzo Channeled Her Inner Emo Princess on the VMAs Red Carpet

Feeling fussy, walkin' in my Balenci-ussy's…or in this case, Jean Paul Gaultier. Lizzo hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a billowing navy gown, giving major main character vibes. The singer's dress, a striking midnight blue, matches both her sheer opera gloves (complete with acrylic tips, naturally) and her dark lipstick. Her couture gown, constructed by mastermind Glenn Martens, is part of a celebrity-loved collection with fans like Chloë Sevigny and Jada Pinkett Smith.
MUSIC
Glamour

Chloe Fineman Just Wore a Blanket on the VMAs Red Carpet

Chloe Fineman just showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards in a blanket. It's a vibe if I've ever seen one. The Saturday Night Live comedian wore a threeASFOUR silver and chrome padded dress to (sleep?) walk the VMAs 2022 black carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fineman, who is known for her Anna Delvey impression on the late night comedy sketch show, elevated her fit with chrome nails, holographic sandals, and a soft ‘I just rolled out of bed’ glam. Truly, she woke up like this.
NEWARK, NJ
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kourtney Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Rachel Haircut

For years now, the generational wars on social media have been waged along the dividing line of a hair part, and Kourtney Kardashian appears to have just planted a major flag firmly on Team Millennial with her fresh do. The reality star and Poosh founder's hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a short video of her new look to Instagram, where she is proudly rocking a side part and choppy layers that are screaming “Rachel Green.”
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Madonna Threw an Epic Summer Party for Her Twin Daughters’ 10th Birthday

Madonna just threw the party of the summer for her twins' 10th birthday. On August 28, the pop icon posted footage from the epic 10th-birthday party she threw for her twin daughters, Stella and Estere. Based on the video and pics on Madonna's Instagram Stories, the party was complete with all the important summer staples that core memories are made of: a giant Slip 'N Slide, a soft-serve ice cream truck, a doughnut tower, and a delicious-looking cake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glamour

Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’

One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’

Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia on Tyler, Tino, and the Finale

You know it's an eventful hometowns episode of The Bachelorette when you don't even get to all the hometowns. Then again, we've never had two Bachelorettes before. But in all fairness, Rachel Recchia had so much happen during three of her hometown dates that it warranted all the extra time spent with each guy.
TV SHOWS
Glamour

All the Jewelry Jennifer Lopez Wore on Her Wedding Day

Ben Affleck presented Jennifer Lopez with a pink Harry Winston diamond when he proposed to her the first time in 2002. When the couple reunited two decades later, he managed to outdo even that with a rare green diamond sourced by Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds and designed by Tamara Rahaminov and Nicol Goldfiner of Rahaminov Diamonds.
RICEBORO, GA
Glamour

Johnny Depp Appeared at the VMAs. Twitter Had Thoughts

Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for unknown reasons. Despite his best (or worst) efforts, he's not well known as a musician, hasn't been in any hit movies lately, and isn't in the MTV demographic. But I guess he did star in everyone's favorite true-crime miniseries that never should have become a national watch-along: the Depp-Heard trial.
NEWARK, NJ
Glamour

Blackpink Made Their VMAs Red-Carpet Debut in Matching Shades

Blackpink is one of the world's biggest girl bands, so it's no surprise that they're continuing their world domination on the 2022 VMAs red carpet. On the heels of their comeback, the K-pop group—featuring Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé—made their MTV Video Music Awards debut in matching black ensembles. The girl group, whose members are all known for their distinctive, edgy styles and partnerships with high-fashion brands, chose to coordinate with sophisticated, vampy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa wore an unconventional wedding guest look for her famous friends’ nuptials over the weekend: a sheer white dress. The international superstar attended the A-lister wedding of Jacquemus founder Simon Porter Jacquemus and his partner, Marco Maestri, which took place last weekend in Charleval, France. She wore an all-white look consisting of a halter-neck white lingerie set underneath a sheer white floor-length gown with cap sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and beautiful 3-D flower detail.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Is Channeling Pamela Anderson With This '90s Makeup Detail

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The wave of reviving ‘90s beauty trends is showing no signs of slowing down and Kim Kardashian for one, is here for a throwback glam moment. The beauty look her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, created for an appearance Kim made at the This Is About Humanity annual fundraiser in LA on Saturday night had an undeniable ’90s twist.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Surprise! Taylor Swift Just Announced Her New Album

Say a midnight prayer for the Swifties in your life—we’re going to need it. Following Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance and well-deserved wins for her “All Too Well” short film at this year's MTV VMAs, the singer-songwriter shocked fans by announcing that her tenth studio album Midnights is coming October 21.
MUSIC
Glamour

Glamour

ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

