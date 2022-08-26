ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
UPI News

2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Alaska man broke his own state record by bringing a pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair that weighed in at 2,147 pounds. Dale Marshall, who previously set the state record with a 2,051-pound pumpkin at the 2019 Alaska State Fair, broke his own record this year with a massive gourd he dubbed "Cookie Monster."
Tampa Bay Times

So. Much. Christmas. at Gaylord Palms Resort

Christmas at Gaylord Palms Resort has been an Orlando-area tradition for nearly two decades, known for the exciting lineups of fan-favorite activities, all-new experiences, and stunning décor that make it a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration for everyone. This year promises continued holiday magic throughout the entire resort with So. Much. Christmas. to discover.
