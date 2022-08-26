Celebrating National Dog Day with a dog that’s helping kids cope while in the hospital

Today is National Dog Day and to celebrate this day, we have Posey who is helping change the lives of many pediatric patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Posey and Kara Hellums is the dynamic duo that makes visits to patients rooms, provides comfort and help ease anxiety. They’ve also created a book featuring Posey to help kids prep for surgery – Posey Goes to Surgery.

Posey is a golden retriever/lab mix and is a part of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s staff as a working dog.

