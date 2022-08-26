ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating National Dog Day with a dog that’s helping kids cope while in the hospital

By Serena Ung
Today is National Dog Day and to celebrate this day, we have Posey who is helping change the lives of many pediatric patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Posey and Kara Hellums is the dynamic duo that makes visits to patients rooms, provides comfort and help ease anxiety. They’ve also created a book featuring Posey to help kids prep for surgery – Posey Goes to Surgery.

Posey is a golden retriever/lab mix and is a part of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s staff as a working dog.

CBS Denver

Video shows apparent theft in Aurora falling flat -- literally

An Aurora homeowner's security camera caught a bumbling thief stumble and fall flat on his face as he allegedly attempted to steal bricks from a retaining wall Aug. 21. "This guy got what he deserved trying to steal from me," said homeowner Matthew Bane. "Hope he learns not to steal. Someone is always watching!" In this case, it was Bane's video system that was watching. It showed a van pulling up during the night and stopping in front of his home near Troy Street and Florida Avenue. A man gets out of the passenger side door and appears to try...
