ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves Gets To Know Locals at Pub

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3XFi_0hWmHZia00

Need more proof that Keanu Reeves is more normal, unassuming dude than superstar? Locals have spotted him out at a pub, eating dinner and having a few double whiskeys with the town folk.

Reeves currently is in England, working on a Disney+ documentary about Formula One auto racing. The Daily Mail reported Friday that this very public dinner with Keanu Reeves happened Wednesday at a spot called The Fox and Hounds in Charwelton, England.

So what does a superstar like Keanu Reeves eat when he’s out on the town? A Caesar salad and a falafel. He also enjoyed several rounds of double whiskeys.

And, Reeves had no problems posing for photos with fans, who were stunned to see a celebrity walk through the pub doors. The Daily Mail quoted the pub landlord who said of Keanu Reeves “everything nice you would think about him was all true.”

Danny Ricks, the landlord, added ‘It’s not every day you get a Hollywood star walk into your pub. It made everyone’s evening. He was such a top bloke and absolutely lovely.’

Keanu Reeves = Top Bloke = Wedding Crasher

Of course, we’re betting that the people at the pub heard the stories about how Reeves crashed a wedding reception earlier in the week. He was staying at the same hotel as the new couple. And he even posed for wedding photos with the bride, groom and family. It seems the groom bumped into Reeves at the bar and invited him to the festivities. He became instant friends.

So why is Keanu Reeves spending so much time in Great Britain? It’s all about F1. Reeves is shooting a documentary about the 2009 F1 season that delighted British racing fans. Earlier this summer, he attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit. That’s about an hour outside of London.

“It was wet but it was thrilling,” Keanu Reeves told Sky Sports. “It was absolutely amazing to be that close. Silverstone and rain, perfect. I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they’re going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30It3f_0hWmHZia00
In early July, Keanu Reeves attended the British Grand Prix to research his new documentary. He’s pictured here with Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of the Formula One Group. (Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Ross Brawn hosted Reeves at the race. The documentary focuses a lot on Brawn, a former F1 team owner. In 2009, Jenson Button won the world championship while racing for the the team owned by Brawn.

“He has been a legend and is such an amazing person,” Reeves said of Braun. “So it was really cool to meet him and spend some time with him. He offered us the chance to be here. That’s what we are going to try and do, we are going to tell that amazing, remarkable story.”

Keanu Reeves is juggling projects. He’s got another John Wick movie. And, he’s set to start shooting on the new Hulu series, Devil in the White City. Production likely starts next year.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List

Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Lights Up Instagram in New Beach Pic Posted by Her Husband

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story. The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenson Button
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Ross Brawn
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Pub#Great Britain#Formula One#The Daily Mail
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy