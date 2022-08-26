ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Football Roundtable: Who Makes the Deepest State Run?

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKwJ2_0hWmHSXV00
The Napavine offense breaks the huddle during the Tigers' Aug. 18.

With fall camp officially underway, and football season within sight, what better way to get prepared for the 2022 season than reading some of Chronicle staffers' most educated season predictions?

In this edition of The Chronicle’s preseason roundtable, Alec Dietz, Josh Kirshenbaum, and Aaron VanTuyl pick who they think has the best shot at a deep run at state and a title. You can read the trios’ most anticipated game here, and their all-area MVP favorite here.

Alec’s Pick: Napavine

Hard to pick against the Tigers here. The talent Napavine brought back from a team that was mere minutes away from a state championship last season is immeasurable.

The size and strength of the Tigers’ offensive and defensive lines will again be on display, where in 2021 they constantly overpowered and outmatched league opponents that weren’t too shabby themselves. 2022 should be more of the same, with Ashton Demarest returning to quarterback an offense with playmakers all over the field.

With some question marks across the league and new players tasked with stepping up at other 2B powerhouses in the Central 2B, Napavine is the surest bet to represent once again in the state championship.

Josh’s Pick: Tumwater

Sorry for not being the most daring here so far, but… yeah. Alec went with one of the area’s teams to make it to its respective state title game, and I’m going to go with the other.

Tumwater, which fell to Lynden in the 2A championship last December, will have to reload after losing 30 seniors to graduation. Out of all the talent they’ll have to replace, though, the Thunderbirds are set to return quarterback Alex Overbay, and even in their run-centered system, that counts for a fair bit. They’ll also bring back Carlos Matheney, who led the squad in carries last season and finished just behind Payton Hoyt in rushing yards.

A non-conference slate that includes a matchup against North Kitsap and a trip to 3A Kelso will give an early indication of how this season will go. There are definitely plenty of gaps to fill and a few upset-minded squads in the 2A EvCo, but until we see otherwise, Tumwater is never a team to ignore when it comes to the state playoff picture.

Now that those two teams are off the board, I want to see who Aaron goes with…

Aaron’s Pick: Onalaska

These two newbies can make the easy picks. Much like the Logger offense, I’ll be stubborn and take the path of most resistance.

Are they in the toughest division of the toughest league in the state? Yes. Are they coming off a season in which they started 2-5 and puzzlingly went 6-6 en route to the state semifinals? Yes. Are they all out of Haight children to plug in at fullback and ride for 30 carries a game? Also yes.

But, like every spam email we’ve read in the last two years says, we’re living in unprecedented times. In the face of uncertainty, I like a little stability, and the Loggers are the treasury bonds of 2B football: They’ll run the same three or four plays behind a line of five adult-sized teenagers and after every snap you’ll see a return of 4 yards.

At this point it doesn’t matter who’s getting the carries or who’s throwing the pass. The Loggers will perennially have a chip on their shoulder, a frown on their face and a deep playoff run on their calendar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Short-handed Seattle Storm lean on stars to lift them past top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in WNBA semifinals opener

LAS VEGAS -- The Seattle Storm were on the road and down a starter to injury as they began the WNBA semifinals Sunday at No. 1 seed Las Vegas. But the Storm's other four usual starters -- all past No. 1 draft picks -- did what they have made great careers of doing best. And Seattle struck first with a 76-73 victory in Game 1 at a sold-out Michelob Ultra Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Football
Napavine, WA
Football
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Onalaska, WA
City
Kelso, WA
City
Napavine, WA
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Football
Napavine, WA
Sports
seattleschild.com

Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?

Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Could This Possibly Be the Most Overrated Attraction in Washington State?

One Of Washington State's Beloved Attractions Might Be Overrated. If you have ever been to Seattle, there is one Washington State attraction that is beloved by some and disgusting to others. It might be in some people's eyes, the most overrated attraction in Washington State. This Washington Destination Is In...
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

SEATTLE Traffic: All southbound I-5 traffic will use C/D this weekend

WSDOT will hit a milestone on the southbound I-5 project to replace expansion joints between I-90 and Spokane Street this weekend: We’ll replace the last of the left halves of those expansion joints. That means all traffic will shift into the collector/distributor, with only one lane rejoining the I-5...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Mvp#Tigers
downtownbellevue.com

Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
q13fox.com

Warmer weather on the way with temps pushing towards 90 again!

Seattle - A cool Saturday with highs only reaching 70 around Seattle. Normal for this time of year is 76. Not only were we cloudy Saturday, but we also saw a little drizzle in spots. The airport recorded just a trace of rain. SeaTac is well below average when it comes to August rainfall. So far this month we've only seen 0.05"… with normal totals for the entire month at 0.97".
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland

Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
PARKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle

SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
184
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy