‘Blue Bloods’: How Season 13 Will Fix a Glaring Plot Hole

When Blue Bloods returns this fall for its 13th season, all eyes will be turned to fan-favorite character Erin Reagan. When season 12 concluded, Erin had decided to make her run for the city’s District Attorney. Now, while we wait for the upcoming premiere, Blue Bloods fans are also wondering about one glaring plot hole. And, even more, they’re interested in how writers plan to go about fixing it.

One of the biggest issues in the series came when actors Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters, Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko respectively, got married in season nine. Fans were thrilled to see the two characters finally tie the knot. However, it brought into question the reality of them actually continuing to work together.

Following their marriage, neither Eddie nor Jamie was forced to change jobs in season 10. And that’s despite that they both worked in the same roles. That said, in the NYPD, it’s against the rules for spouses to work together.

Finally though, after several seasons of leaving that question unanswered, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade plans on fixing that problem.

Jamie Finds New Job in the NYPD Following ‘Blue Bloods’ Premiere

“It was brought up when Eddie and Jamie got married,” the Blue Bloods exec explained. “Though there is no law on the books, it is against the rule[s]…for spouses to work together in a precinct.”

To fix that plot hole, he continued, “they have a new commanding officer this season (Stephanie Kurtzuba’s Sgt. McNichols), who as soon as she sees them says, ‘One of you is going to transfer by the end of the day.'”

As disappointing as the characters’ professional separation might be for fans, it’s definitely a realistic problem. And it’s one that will further deepen the authenticity of Blue Bloods in the new season. Wade further revealed that to remedy the issue, writers plan to “elevate Jamie to Field Information Officer for that precinct.”

The Blue Bloods showrunner added, “That means he’s not in uniform and he’s not at the morning rollout and all that stuff, but it’s a very real job at the NYPD.”

Instead, it means Jamie will frequently work to obtain confidential informants for the NYPD. Overall, we’ll likely see him bargaining with minor perpetrators and criminals in order to obtain more pertinent information on big crime bosses.

While Jamie’s career change definitely signifies a difference in how the two Blue Bloods characters will move forward professionally, CinemaBlend states that the couple’s home life shouldn’t be affected in any major ways. Plus, it also pointed out that the character’s professional development could definitely give way to more new and exciting plotlines.

Be sure to tune in to CBS when Blue Bloods airs its season 13 premiere on Friday, October 7th.