ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’: How Season 13 Will Fix a Glaring Plot Hole

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r7xL_0hWmHIxT00

When Blue Bloods returns this fall for its 13th season, all eyes will be turned to fan-favorite character Erin Reagan. When season 12 concluded, Erin had decided to make her run for the city’s District Attorney. Now, while we wait for the upcoming premiere, Blue Bloods fans are also wondering about one glaring plot hole. And, even more, they’re interested in how writers plan to go about fixing it.

One of the biggest issues in the series came when actors Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters, Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko respectively, got married in season nine. Fans were thrilled to see the two characters finally tie the knot. However, it brought into question the reality of them actually continuing to work together.

Following their marriage, neither Eddie nor Jamie was forced to change jobs in season 10. And that’s despite that they both worked in the same roles. That said, in the NYPD, it’s against the rules for spouses to work together.

Finally though, after several seasons of leaving that question unanswered, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade plans on fixing that problem.

Jamie Finds New Job in the NYPD Following ‘Blue Bloods’ Premiere

“It was brought up when Eddie and Jamie got married,” the Blue Bloods exec explained. “Though there is no law on the books, it is against the rule[s]…for spouses to work together in a precinct.”

To fix that plot hole, he continued, “they have a new commanding officer this season (Stephanie Kurtzuba’s Sgt. McNichols), who as soon as she sees them says, ‘One of you is going to transfer by the end of the day.'”

As disappointing as the characters’ professional separation might be for fans, it’s definitely a realistic problem. And it’s one that will further deepen the authenticity of Blue Bloods in the new season. Wade further revealed that to remedy the issue, writers plan to “elevate Jamie to Field Information Officer for that precinct.”

The Blue Bloods showrunner added, “That means he’s not in uniform and he’s not at the morning rollout and all that stuff, but it’s a very real job at the NYPD.”

Instead, it means Jamie will frequently work to obtain confidential informants for the NYPD. Overall, we’ll likely see him bargaining with minor perpetrators and criminals in order to obtain more pertinent information on big crime bosses.

While Jamie’s career change definitely signifies a difference in how the two Blue Bloods characters will move forward professionally, CinemaBlend states that the couple’s home life shouldn’t be affected in any major ways. Plus, it also pointed out that the character’s professional development could definitely give way to more new and exciting plotlines.

Be sure to tune in to CBS when Blue Bloods airs its season 13 premiere on Friday, October 7th.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Ray
Person
Kevin Wade
Person
Will Estes
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO

Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Golden Girls’: Betty White’s Estate Reveals a ‘Favorite’ Photo of Her, Fans Are Loving It

It is definitely not a stretch to remember that classic TV show The Golden Girls star Betty White loved animals a whole lot. She never shied away from being seen with everything from dogs to spiders. Animals were beloved in her eyes and deserved respect and care. When her estate decides to show off a “favorite” photo of Betty, then would it be without animals? Oh hardly. This lady is seen in this photo shared on Instagram with a couple of cute pooches. Apparently, this was from a photoshoot White did and those in charge of her account remember it, too. Take a look at what’s written while trying not to smile along with Betty.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH

Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#Nypd
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Lights Up Instagram in New Beach Pic Posted by Her Husband

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story. The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out

With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’

Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy