Hague, NY

The Valley Reporter

Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2

(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WAITSFIELD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
WCAX

In the Garden: Fixing dead grass

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central

LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A walk through Ticonderoga’s past

Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
TICONDEROGA, NY
WNYT

Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart

A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WCAX

MiVT: Jennifer Kahn Jewelry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. “People say it has great energy which is so nice,” she said. After studying art at the University of Vermont, Kahn was trying to figure out which way to go with her career.
BURLINGTON, VT
NYS Music

The Beach Boys and The Temptations Bring the Sounds of Summer to Saratoga Springs

Nostalgia, Hawaiian shirts, good vibrations and the sounds of Motown were abound in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 18th, as legendary summer surf rock pioneers The Beach Boys and iconic Motor City hitmakers The Temptations belted out classic after classic at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Celebrating Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer, the evening played out like a trip down memory lane, taking the mostly older audience back to a time when, on the surface, things just seemed simpler. Like a snapshot through American history, fans welcomed the chance to hear the songs that provided the soundtrack to so much of their lives.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
therealdeal.com

Lake George homeowners vie for record sale

A waterfront home in Lake George could set a record for the area if it fetches an asking price 20 times what it sold for two decades ago. The mansion at 2974 Lake Shore Drive hit the market for $23.5 million, the Times Union reported. If the historic property is sold for that price, it would be the most expensive sale in the town, although another nearby home, in Cooper’s Point, was selling for $8.4 million, well below its $15 million asking price of 2019.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages

It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Lake George Millionaires and Ministers

I spent my last year of high school at a day school in Brooklyn Heights named Saint Ann’s. Across the street was the church with which the school was loosely affiliated – the Church of Saint Ann and the Holy Trinity. I don’t think I entered the grand...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Community Policy