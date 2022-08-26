Read full article on original website
colchestersun.com
The Guilty Plate returns to Colchester, chicken and rooster decor included
The Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester might be under new ownership, but it’s still full of chicken and rooster decor. “We didn’t want to change much because we wanted to keep the feeling of the Sunday crowd alive, and we don’t intend to,” Darrell Langworthy told the Sun.
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter keeps Travers tradition alive
PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On most days you can find Robin Schumacher in her workshop at her home in Porter Corners. The artist became the Saratoga Jockey Painter by accident, a joke that opened the door to a fruitful endeavor. “We just laughed about it at first and then I painted one up and put […]
The Valley Reporter
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
WNYT
Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart
A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
WCAX
MiVT: Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. “People say it has great energy which is so nice,” she said. After studying art at the University of Vermont, Kahn was trying to figure out which way to go with her career.
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
NYS Music
The Beach Boys and The Temptations Bring the Sounds of Summer to Saratoga Springs
Nostalgia, Hawaiian shirts, good vibrations and the sounds of Motown were abound in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 18th, as legendary summer surf rock pioneers The Beach Boys and iconic Motor City hitmakers The Temptations belted out classic after classic at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Celebrating Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer, the evening played out like a trip down memory lane, taking the mostly older audience back to a time when, on the surface, things just seemed simpler. Like a snapshot through American history, fans welcomed the chance to hear the songs that provided the soundtrack to so much of their lives.
therealdeal.com
Lake George homeowners vie for record sale
A waterfront home in Lake George could set a record for the area if it fetches an asking price 20 times what it sold for two decades ago. The mansion at 2974 Lake Shore Drive hit the market for $23.5 million, the Times Union reported. If the historic property is sold for that price, it would be the most expensive sale in the town, although another nearby home, in Cooper’s Point, was selling for $8.4 million, well below its $15 million asking price of 2019.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
newyorkalmanack.com
Lake George Millionaires and Ministers
I spent my last year of high school at a day school in Brooklyn Heights named Saint Ann’s. Across the street was the church with which the school was loosely affiliated – the Church of Saint Ann and the Holy Trinity. I don’t think I entered the grand...
Saratoga street renamed in Marylou Whitney’s honor
On Friday, a Saratoga street grew one name closer to Saratoga history. Union Avenue was officially designated in honor of the Grand Dame of the Saratoga Race Track.
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
