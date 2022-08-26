Read full article on original website
'Hocus Pocus 2' gets official poster ahead of Sept. 30 release
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Tuesday revealed the official poster for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, which will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 30. The poster features the three Sanderson sisters, Winnie, Mary and Sarah in front of a full moon, showing off the trio's return to the witchy town of Salem, Mass., where they will intend to wreak havoc on the town's residents once again.
'Manifest': Josh Dallas teases Ben's 'devastation' in Season 4
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Manifest star Josh Dallas is teasing his character's "devastation" in Season 4. The 43-year-old actor discussed the show's fourth and final season in an interview with Netflix's Tudum published Tuesday. Dallas plays Ben Stone on Manifest, which originally aired for three seasons on NBC. Netflix picked...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon: Daemon Targaryen Becomes Everyone's Favorite Character Despite All the Red Flags
We're only two episodes into House of the Dragon but it looks like one character has already won fans over with his peculiar ways. In Episode 2, Daemon Targaryen found a unique and chaotic way to get his brother Viserys I Targaryen's attention and people are declaring the Rogue Prince as their favorite character in the Game of Thrones spin-off series.
