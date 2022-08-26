Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan in July was elected to another four-year term. Well, not really a four-year term but more like a three-year-and-four-month term because the November 2021 City Council election wasn’t held until July 26, 2022, and the newly elected City Council, which was scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, wasn’t sworn in until Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

