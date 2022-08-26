Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Mayor Vaughan Looking Toward Next Three Years
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan in July was elected to another four-year term. Well, not really a four-year term but more like a three-year-and-four-month term because the November 2021 City Council election wasn’t held until July 26, 2022, and the newly elected City Council, which was scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, wasn’t sworn in until Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
rhinotimes.com
Want To Buy The Old Monticello Community Center? You’re In Luck
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is planning to sell the Monticello Community Center site at 5009 NC 150 East in Brown Summit to Greensboro Batting Center Inc – unless someone else gives the county a better offer. The board will discuss the matter at its Thursday, Sept 1...
Comments / 0