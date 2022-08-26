Read full article on original website
Related
COVID update: Illinois reports 1,804 new cases, zero deaths
Illinois reported 1,804 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 24,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a 3 percent drop since the week before on Friday, August 19th, 2022, and the fourth consecutive drop in the past month. There were 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus last week in Illinois. The CDC now reports 33 counties are at the High Community Level for COVID-19, that’s down from 42 counties the week before. An additional 48 counties are now rated at the Medium Level, which is up from 39 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are on the Low Level list. The seven area counties that remain on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Lawrence, Marion, and Wabash. The remaining area counties of Richland, Jasper, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Wayne, Edwards, and White are now on the Medium list. For more on all the numbers go online to the cdc.gov or dph.illinois.gov websites.
Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
WGNtv.com
New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weather forecast: Severe storms, gusty winds possible for Chicago area | LIVE radar
Storms are expected to arrive in Chicago around dinner time with gusty winds possible.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Storms bring heavy rain to Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring severe storm potentional on Monday. The National Weather Service in Central Illinois says strong thunderstorms is tracking across the region, producing strong wind gusts, rain and hail. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Tuesday 1:30 a.m. URBANA – Destructive winds...
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at SIU’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois health officials report counties' COVID-19 transmission levels
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tspr.org
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
fox32chicago.com
Asian American history requirement begins in Illinois public schools
Asian American history studies are not a regular part of school education programs, but that's about to change in Illinois. Beginning this year, every public school and high school in the state must include a unit of instruction on Asian American history. Grace Pai, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, joined Good Day Chicago to talk about it.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pritzker signs bill to improve nursing homes in Illinois
More help could be on the way for nursing home residents and staff members in Illinois thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor signed House Bill 246, better known as the Nursing Home Rate Reform Bill, into law Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The bill plans to bring more than $700 […]
‘Tornado-Like' Winds Cause Extensive Damage During Chicago-Area Severe Weather Outbreak
A severe weather outbreak brought “tornado-like” winds to some parts of the Chicago area on Monday, with several measuring stations clocking gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour. A trained weather spotter in Stoutsburg, located in Indiana’s Jasper County, recorded a wind gust of 78 miles per hour...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mother, Son Participated in Theft Ring That Stole $400K From Illinois Gaming Machines: Prosecutors
A mother and her son were among four people charged in an organized burglary ring that allegedly swiped approximately $400,000 from dozens of gaming machines in dozens of Illinois counties. According to a press release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 52-year-old Giulia Wuttke of Chatsworth and her son Gino...
msn.com
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit. Plans call for addressing anywhere from 600 to 800 wells, or up to 20% of...
Permanent vote-by-mail status offered to Illinois residents for any election
Illinois votes are being offered the opportunity to permanently vote by mail in all elections.
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Comments / 0