FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norristown Times Herald
Harleysville man accused in fatal Norristown home invasion robbery to face September retrial
NORRISTOWN — A Harleysville man accused of the gunshot slaying of a man during a home invasion robbery in Norristown will face a retrial in September after a previous jury could not reach a verdict at a trial in February. Jury selection will begin Sept. 12 for the retrial...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
Mercury
Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]
POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading with juveniles inside Kensington house
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Kensington ended with a man being taken into custody by authorities Sunday morning. Police say responded to reports of a man with gun assaulting a woman inside a house on the 3200 block of A Street around 5 a.m. He then reportedly barricaded himself...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Guilty in 2020 Murder of Trans Woman Mia Green in Philadelphia
A Philadelphia jury on Monday found a man guilty of killing a transgender woman whom police found shot in the neck in the passenger seat after pulling over her killer’s car in 2020. Abdullah El-Amin, 40, was found guilty of third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man hit by gunfire in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Reading over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard. Bullets struck the victim in his right calf and bicep, officials said. No arrests have been...
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People
A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
CBS News
Police: Cyclist traveling against traffic struck by vehicle, critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cyclist was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the female cyclist was riding northbound against traffic on the 4000 block of Woodhaven Road when she collided with a car going southbound. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Officials...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County
A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
fox29.com
Wanted man caught, arrested during catalytic converter theft in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A wanted man is off the streets after police say he was taken into custody for new crimes last week. Police were responding to a catalytic convertor theft in progress when they found 43-year-old Reda Enhali. The alleged theft occurred near 7th and North Broom Streets in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
fox29.com
Officials: Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a man in North Philadelphia. Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, 22nd District police were called to the 2500 block of North Chadwick on the report of a person shot, officials said. When police arrived on the...
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
