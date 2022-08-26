ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
Mercury

Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]

POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
WFMZ-TV Online

Man hit by gunfire in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Reading over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard. Bullets struck the victim in his right calf and bicep, officials said. No arrests have been...
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County

A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
CBS Philly

Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
fox29.com

Officials: Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a man in North Philadelphia. Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, 22nd District police were called to the 2500 block of North Chadwick on the report of a person shot, officials said. When police arrived on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

