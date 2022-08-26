Read full article on original website
Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy out for the remainder of the 2022 season
Minnesota United center back Bakaye Dibassy will be out for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season after suffering a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg. He is set to undergo reparative surgery on Wednesday. The player picked up the injury during Minnesota’s 2-1 victory over the...
Moses Nyeman signs with Belgian second division side SK Beveren
Moses Nyeman is headed to Belgian second division side SK Beveren. The D.C. United homegrown player will depart after recording three assists in 32 Major League Soccer appearances. He is to join former Real Salt Lake player Everton Luiz and Atlanta United homegrown figure Tyler Wolff at Beveren. “We wish...
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Leeds vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Leeds United's Premier League meeting with Everton, including how to watch on TV live stream, lineups and prediction.
Washington Spirit players show 'full support' over dismissal of head coach Kris Ward
Washington Spirit co-captain Andi Sullivan spoke on behalf of the team about the dismissal of head coach Kris Ward.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Cruz Azul's Juan Escobar out for six months with knee injury
Cruz Azul’s Juan Escobar is out for the season after suffering from a total rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
FPL Gameweek 5: Best players guaranteed to start
90min and Fantasy Football Hub team up to bring you the players who are guaranteed starters in gameweek 5 of FPL.
Man Utd will only sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka departure if replacement found; Sergino Dest considered
Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Man United if they get a replacement.
Premier League crisis club of the week: AFC Bournemouth
After losing 9-0 to Liverpool and sacking Scott Parker, Bournemouth are 90min's Premier League crisis club of the week.
Minnesota United sign Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Monterrey
Minnesota United have completed the signing of midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Liga MX giants Monterrey.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 5
Premier League score predictions for gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 season - including Liverpool vs Newcastle & Leicester vs Man Utd.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
Mexicans Abroad: Santiago Gimenez scores, Edson Alvarez delivers MVP performance
As the World Cup fast approaches, Mexican figures abroad are stepping up their game.
Ruben Neves: Bruno Lage '99% sure' midfielder will stay at Wolves
Bruno Lage says he is 99% sure Ruben Neves will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.
Savannah DeMelo replaces Trinity Rodman on USWNT roster
Racing Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo is set to replace Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman on the 23-player U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming friendly matches vs. Nigeria.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
FPL Gameweek 5 captain picks
90min and Fantasy Football Hub team up to provide you with the best captain pick options for Gameweek 5.
Nottingham Forest confirm loan signing of Renan Lodi
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi on a season-long loan deal.
