Moses Nyeman signs with Belgian second division side SK Beveren

Moses Nyeman is headed to Belgian second division side SK Beveren. The D.C. United homegrown player will depart after recording three assists in 32 Major League Soccer appearances. He is to join former Real Salt Lake player Everton Luiz and Atlanta United homegrown figure Tyler Wolff at Beveren. “We wish...
