Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside
The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
fox9.com
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Hospital goes on alert after another robbery outside Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alert was issued Monday afternoon at Children's Minnesota after a man was robbed outside the hospital, the latest in a string of violent trouble at the hospital. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 1 p.m. but was able to run into...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who officials believe was under the influence exchanged gunfire with security guards outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Monday morning, damaging two buildings on the campus. According to Allina Health, no patients or staff were injured when an armed man, who was "observed to be...
740thefan.com
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. – A pilot who gave rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north-central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff’s officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman was charged with homicide on Monday in St. Croix County Court for the death of a 48-year-old man in a New Richmond home on Saturday morning. Marian Kaitlyn Smith of New Richmond was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of...
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m....
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
kfgo.com
3 dead after head-on crash in Anoka County
HAM LAKE, Minn.– Two children and a man are dead after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Ham Lake. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV with five passengers inside — a man, woman and three kids — crossed the median on Bunker Lake Road Northwest near Butternut Street Northwest just after 3 p.m. They collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to be featured on 'On Patrol: Live'
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will be one of multiple law enforcement agencies to be featured on the show, "On Patrol: Live." The announcement was made on Thursday night's "Live on Patrol" livestream, which has become a popular regular YouTube and social media feature from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years
The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
