ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Columbia Heights, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Columbia Heights, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Aiding And Abetting#Street Gang#Paul
740thefan.com

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. – A pilot who gave rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north-central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff’s officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old...
EMILY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFIL Radio

Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

3 dead after head-on crash in Anoka County

HAM LAKE, Minn.– Two children and a man are dead after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Ham Lake. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV with five passengers inside — a man, woman and three kids — crossed the median on Bunker Lake Road Northwest near Butternut Street Northwest just after 3 p.m. They collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy