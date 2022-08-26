A Berkeley resident of 65 years, Marilyn Naparst died on Jan. 23 surrounded by her family at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, as the sun was setting over the East Bay hills. She had been an independent and spirited 86-year-old living alone in her beloved Craftsman home in North Berkeley until a massive stroke in August 2021. Between long hospitalizations we were able to bring her home with 24-hour care for six weeks, which included Halloween. That evening, we dressed her in Halloween finery, brought her to the front porch, and there she sat in her wheelchair with a bowl of candy in her lap for the many children passing by. Though she wasn’t able to talk, we’re sure that she enjoyed herself, because Marilyn delighted in children and in Halloween.

