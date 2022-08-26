ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses

Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
DAVIS, CA
berkeleyside.org

Opinion: Wildfire prevention should be a higher priority for Berkeley

Doing everything we reasonably can to prevent and mitigate wildfires should be a top priority for the city of Berkeley. The good news is that Measure FF, overwhelmingly passed by the voters in November 2020, provides the funding needed to substantially and immediately reduce the risk. The bad news is that the funds are being used for other, less urgent, purposes and public oversight is lacking.
berkeleyside.org

Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants

Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting today, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
MILPITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm

While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
berkeleyside.org

Remembering Marilyn Naparst, 86, dancer, artist, activist, free spirit

A Berkeley resident of 65 years, Marilyn Naparst died on Jan. 23 surrounded by her family at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, as the sun was setting over the East Bay hills. She had been an independent and spirited 86-year-old living alone in her beloved Craftsman home in North Berkeley until a massive stroke in August 2021. Between long hospitalizations we were able to bring her home with 24-hour care for six weeks, which included Halloween. That evening, we dressed her in Halloween finery, brought her to the front porch, and there she sat in her wheelchair with a bowl of candy in her lap for the many children passing by. Though she wasn’t able to talk, we’re sure that she enjoyed herself, because Marilyn delighted in children and in Halloween.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

The Future of Parklets in San Francisco

A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#Berkeley College#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Post#Uc Berkeley#Berkeley Political Review
msn.com

Oakland’s Buzziest Baker Wants Diners to Ask Harder Questions About the Food They Eat

The owner of Big Dill Kitchen is simply not making enough money to be a business owner, but that’s fine with her. Helia Sadeghi is getting a lot of attention for her role in the booming pandemic pop-up game and for her remarkable story as a young Iranian immigrant attending college at UC Berkeley. Her story, and how food relates to her life, sometimes leads people to assume she’s pursuing business ownership, but instead she is more interested in interrogating ancestral food ways and practices than opening a restaurant.
OAKLAND, CA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'

Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy