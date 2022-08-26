Read full article on original website
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses
Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Wildfire prevention should be a higher priority for Berkeley
Doing everything we reasonably can to prevent and mitigate wildfires should be a top priority for the city of Berkeley. The good news is that Measure FF, overwhelmingly passed by the voters in November 2020, provides the funding needed to substantially and immediately reduce the risk. The bad news is that the funds are being used for other, less urgent, purposes and public oversight is lacking.
berkeleyside.org
Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting today, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
NBC Bay Area
Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers
The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm
While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
berkeleyside.org
Where to watch: Berkeley council, rent board, school board candidate forums
There are nine people running for City Council this year, eight running for five seats on the rent board, and six vying for three seats on the Berkeley school board. Two candidates are facing off in the Alameda County District Attorney race and in the race for an at-large seat on the AC Transit board.
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Marilyn Naparst, 86, dancer, artist, activist, free spirit
A Berkeley resident of 65 years, Marilyn Naparst died on Jan. 23 surrounded by her family at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, as the sun was setting over the East Bay hills. She had been an independent and spirited 86-year-old living alone in her beloved Craftsman home in North Berkeley until a massive stroke in August 2021. Between long hospitalizations we were able to bring her home with 24-hour care for six weeks, which included Halloween. That evening, we dressed her in Halloween finery, brought her to the front porch, and there she sat in her wheelchair with a bowl of candy in her lap for the many children passing by. Though she wasn’t able to talk, we’re sure that she enjoyed herself, because Marilyn delighted in children and in Halloween.
NBC Bay Area
The Future of Parklets in San Francisco
A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
With loan forbearance set to expire, student shares how she paid off $80K in 2 years
The end of the freeze on student loan payments is happening in a few weeks. Here's why debtors don't need to panic.
msn.com
Oakland’s Buzziest Baker Wants Diners to Ask Harder Questions About the Food They Eat
The owner of Big Dill Kitchen is simply not making enough money to be a business owner, but that’s fine with her. Helia Sadeghi is getting a lot of attention for her role in the booming pandemic pop-up game and for her remarkable story as a young Iranian immigrant attending college at UC Berkeley. Her story, and how food relates to her life, sometimes leads people to assume she’s pursuing business ownership, but instead she is more interested in interrogating ancestral food ways and practices than opening a restaurant.
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Antioch council approves rent stabilization, with mayor pledging more renter protections
After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council has passed a rent stabilization ordinance to the cheers of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The council narrowly approved the proposal by a 3-2 vote at...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay workers are flexing their muscles and getting a 4-day workweek
Like for most workers across the country, a four-day workweek was a new concept for employees of the Wrench Works in Vacaville. But, lockstep with a trend of workers being more vocal about when they want to work, they pitched the owner of the Solano County automotive repair shop owners about making a change.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Hacienda Heights welcomes housing applications from seniors
Hacienda Heights, a recently renovated affordable senior housing community in Richmond, is accepting applications for studios, one and two-bedroom apartments. Applications are open to seniors age 62 years or older and the frail elderly and are due by Thurs., Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. The new community, located at 525...
Fraudsters steal $15,000 from Bay Area man's EDD card, Bank of America says 'no error occurred'
But the worst part he says? He saw three large money transfers...had gone into three separate bank accounts.
