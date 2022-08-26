Read full article on original website
Times News
St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site
St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
Flames hit home in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
Times News
Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
Times News
Together with Veterans events planned
Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
Times News
Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake
A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
Community reacts to tragic homicide of Hazleton student
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hazleton Area High School student. Kassadey Matulevich was shot to death inside her Butler Township home early Saturday morning. State police charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers with criminal homicide in her death. This is the arrest affidavit it sheds light […]
Worker charged with arson in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An employee is charged with torching a business last week in Carbon County. Police charged Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton, with two counts of arson and one count of risking a catastrophe. Flames broke out at Estes Express Lines Wednesday night, damaging the building and five...
wlvr.org
Allentown firefighters sounding alarm on Central Station’s deteriorating state
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown’s Central Fire Station serves more than 125,000 city residents. But firefighters — and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk — argue that the nearly century-old building is falling apart and can’t accommodate growth. “It’s way outside of its useful life,” Tuerk told City...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Family, classmates devastated by homicide of Luzerne County teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a teenage girl over the weekend in Luzerne County is being called a case of criminal homicide. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, is locked up on charges including criminal homicide. He's accused of killing a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning at her home outside Hazleton.
Times News
Hike planned in Swatara park
Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
WFMZ-TV Online
Employee charged with arson in Estes trucking company fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
Palmerton Police log
Palmerton Police Department responded to 115 calls in July. The following were charged:. • Emmanuelle Dasilva, 31, of Bethlehem, criminal mischief, for an incident on May 16 in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue. • Roshane Walker, 26, Newark, New Jersey, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug...
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 women hospitalized with stab wounds over the weekend in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two women were sent to the hospital with stab wounds over the weekend. Officers were sent to a home at the 900 block of Itaska Street at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of two women suffering from stab wounds, according to city police.
