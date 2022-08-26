Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).

HAMBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO