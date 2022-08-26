ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site

St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames hit home in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehighton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lehighton, PA
Times News

Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton

A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Together with Veterans events planned

Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake

A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent
WBRE

Community reacts to tragic homicide of Hazleton student

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hazleton Area High School student. Kassadey Matulevich was shot to death inside her Butler Township home early Saturday morning. State police charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers with criminal homicide in her death. This is the arrest affidavit it sheds light […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Worker charged with arson in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An employee is charged with torching a business last week in Carbon County. Police charged Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton, with two counts of arson and one count of risking a catastrophe. Flames broke out at Estes Express Lines Wednesday night, damaging the building and five...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times News

Hike planned in Swatara park

Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
BARNESVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton Police log

Palmerton Police Department responded to 115 calls in July. The following were charged:. • Emmanuelle Dasilva, 31, of Bethlehem, criminal mischief, for an incident on May 16 in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue. • Roshane Walker, 26, Newark, New Jersey, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy