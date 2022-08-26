Read full article on original website
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Announced that waste stations have been installed at the dog park at the West End Recreation Association. Signs are coming from Jet Signs for the park, located along Alley J above portions of the 800 and 900 blocks of Edgemont Avenue.
Times News
Honey of a day at Blue Mtn.
The inaugural Carbon County Open Gate Farm Tour was Saturday at The Farm at Blue Mountain Resort in Kunkletown, featuring an array of activities and presentations. Jim Baker, of Macungie, works for Blue Mountain Resort and is helping with The Farm’s new beekeeping project. “They wanted to do a...
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
Times News
Ring the bell - school’s in
Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
Times News
Electronics recycling event is Sept. 6 in Nesquehoning
Nesquehoning will have an electronics recycling event in the borough on Sept. 6. This is a noncontact event, and those dropping off items should stay in their car. Recycling will take place from 2-4 p.m. or until the truck is full, at 50 E. Locust St. Items accepted for free:...
14th Annual StroudFest Planned For Labor Day Weekend
In Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater Presents its 14th Annual Labor Day Festival. This event will have multiple vendors, a food court, eclectic shops, restaurants, and several live music stages.
Flames hit home in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
Times News
Together with Veterans events planned
Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
Residents speak up about warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
Times News
Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake
A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
Times News
Hike planned in Swatara park
Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
Times News
Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires
Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
Suspect fires air rifle into victim's bedroom window
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect fired what they believe was an air rifle into the bedroom window of a residence in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The victim told police she heard glass break in her bedroom at the residence along Albatross Drive at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The victim found a hole in the south side window and glass all over the bed and floor. Troopers at the scene concluded a pellet from an air rifle had caused the damage. The victim had cleaned up the glass before police arrived, so no projectile was recovered. Trooper Mowen noted that a small lead shaving was observed in between the glass panels of the damaged window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Times News
St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site
St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
