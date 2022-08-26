These 13 States May Hit Borrowers With Up to $1,100 in State Tax Liability on Forgiven Student Loans. How to Know If Your Debt Cancellation Will Trigger a Bill

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Want to Live a Long Time? Try Hawaii—the State Had the Highest Life Expectancy in America in 2020
Aside from beautiful beaches and magnificent sunsets, Hawaiians may have a greater advantage over the rest of America – they may live longer. Compared to all 50 states and D.C., Hawaii had the highest life expectancy at birth, according to updated U.S. state life tables constructed by the CDC. The average length of life for Hawaiians, as of 2020, was 80.7 years.
Americans’ support for labor unions at highest for nearly 60 years
Gallup survey finds 71% of US residents approve of unions amid a wave of successful organizing efforts
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Risk Levels, Fall Omicron Booster Shots
With many Chicago-area counties dropping to medium or low COVID alert levels this week, how does that compare to the rest of Illinois?. The change comes just as the state and country prepare for the potential for new COVID booster shots specifically designed to target omicron and the BA.5 subvariant.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Indiana and Michigan, with dozens of schools canceling classes in Michigan alone on Tuesday because of power outages. In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post. The girl was with a friend and she reached for what she believed was a stick, but it turned out to be the power line, the department said.
