Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr. Viciously Knocks Out Marco Antonio Canedo In First Round
Richard Torrez Jr. viciously knocked out Marco Antonio Canedo in the first round Saturday night. The hard-hitting heavyweight prospect pulverized Canedo with a left-left-right combination that left him unconscious, flat on his face, just 43 seconds into their scheduled six-rounder in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Torrez dropped Canedo twice in their very brief bout and left the Mexican boxer in need of medical attention.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO
Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight. Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: I Would Love To Fight Filip Hrgovic; Looking To Get Bigger Names
Jared Anderson wants to fight Filip Hrgovic next, but Anderson realizes that might not be a realistic option. The hard-hitting Anderson believes he is ready to knock off an undefeated heavyweight contender like Hrgovic in his next bout. He just isn’t sure that Hrgovic would want to risk his top spot now that the Croatian contender has edged previously unbeaten Chinese veteran Zhang Zhilei in an IBF elimination match.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: I'm Over Learning Experience With Fury; Time To Become The Teacher Now
Jared Anderson smiled wide before he answered yet another question about what he learned while sparring against Tyson Fury. While appreciative of the experience he gained while working with the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Anderson acknowledged that he has grown weary of answering inquiries related to the two training camps he spent helping Fury prepare for his second and third fights against Deontay Wilder. It is time, according to Anderson, to show in the ring that the hard-hitting heavyweight prospect is more teacher than student.
Boxing Scene
Zepeda-Prograis: MarvNation Promotions ($2,400,000) Secures Rights To WBC 140-Pound Title Fight
Marvin Rodriguez founded MarvNation Promotions with a vision to change the boxing industry. His company forced the sport to take notice with its latest fight acquisition. MarvNation emerged on top during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday via Zoom conference call to determine promotional rights for the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis WBC junior welterweight title fight. The California-based outfit submitted a winning bid of $2,400,000, far outpacing the rest of the field including three other companies—TGB Promotions, Probellum and Zanfer Boxing—who bid $1,000,000 or more on a fight that has attracted industry-wide interest from the moment it was ordered earlier this month.
Boxing Scene
Nathan Rodriguez Stops Moises Flores in One Round
Undefeated featherweight prospect Nathan Rodriguez (9-0, 8 KOs) scored an explosive first-round knockout victory over Moises Flores (25-7-1, 17 KOs) in the main event of a MarvNation Promotions card Saturday evening at Smith Park in Pico Rivera, California. The fight was streamed live on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. Rodriguez, who had...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title
Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: Garcia Was Just Running & Moving; I Wanted To Sit There And Bang
Nothing Jose Benavidez Jr. noticed while studying Danny Garcia’s fight films indicated to him that Garcia would move nearly as much as he did during their 12-round fight last month at Barclays Center. Garcia used his legs throughout their bout, which mostly made it difficult for Benavidez to land...
Boxing Scene
Report: Fury-Usyk Targeted For February, Super Bowl Weekend, In Middle East; 50-50 Purse Split ‘Is A Given’
The undisputed heavyweight championship could benefit from a marketing boost by being scheduled close to the biggest annual sporting event in America. According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, the heavyweight title unification bout between WBC champion Tyson Fury of England and WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine may air on the same weekend––or the week after––of the NFL’s 57th Super Bowl, with the Middle East as the "most likely" location for the fight.
Boxing Scene
Bivol-Ramirez WBA Title Fight Launches 'Champion Series' In Abu Dhabi
Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a...
Boxing Scene
Alan David Picasso Takes Out Pablo Ariel Gomez in Six Rounds
Alan David “Rey” Picasso showed boxing, power and a good management of rhythm and distance, to categorically prevail over Argentine boxer Pablo Ariel “Pablito” Gómez, in the main fight of the show presented by Zanfer in Monterrey, Mexico. Picasso (22-0-1, 11 KO's) imposed the conditions...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Headlining At Crypto.com Arena: Blessing For Me To Have My Turn As Main Event
Andy Ruiz will clear off at least one bucket list item this weekend. The long-term goal for the former unified heavyweight titlist is to enjoy a second title reign. The next step on that journey leads Ruiz to playing an arena he’d previously only attended as a spectator. That changes this Sunday, when he faces Miami’s Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28KOs) in a scheduled 12-round WBC semifinal title eliminator atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Danny Roman, Former Unified 122-Pound Champ, Announces Retirement
Danny Roman earned his place in the sport the hard way. The former unified junior featherweight titlist can take tremendous pride in a blue-collar career upon reflection now that he claims to be done with the sport. Roman took to social media with a sudden announcement Monday evening that he was hanging up the gloves, less than three months after his most recent bout.
Boxing Scene
A Winning Tie: Weekend Afterthoughts
Sometimes, not losing is good for everyone. No one likes a draw but for veteran former titlists Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey it wasn’t a bad result. As expected, fans got a good fight on Saturday night. Each man was buzzed in spots, working through it and continuing to push for avenues to victory. Commey’s big punch factored heavily in Pedraza’s approach early. Pedraza’s skill and steady work factored late, particularly with his work to the body.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Jr. Is Very Dangerous, But My Hands Are Just As Fast
LOS ANGELES – It’ll be a classic heavyweight tilt between two uncrowned top-ten contenders when Luis Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. meet in a FOX Sports pay-per-view main event on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old southpaw Ortiz will have to overcome a...
Boxing Scene
Damian Sosa Boxes Past Ronald Cruz To Secure Unanimous Decision Win
Rising 154-pound Mexican contender Damian “Samurai” Sosa (21-1, 11 KOs) scored a unanimous decision victory over Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a Toscano Boxing Promotions card Friday evening. The fight took place at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton,...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Confident He'll Become Undisputed In Just One Year: “I'm A Middleweight Nightmare!”
Initially, Janibek Alimkhanuly envisioned himself standing over the lifeless body of Demetrius Andrade as his newly won WBO middleweight title was being fastened around his waist. While things didn't go exactly as he planned, the 29-year-old is satisfied nonetheless. After bulldozing his competition, Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) had successfully worked...
