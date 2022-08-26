Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Department getting ready to release new local police app
A new police app is currently in the works at the Lynnwood Police Department and should be released sometime in the near future, said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson. While an exact release date has not yet been decided, Nelson said the department has been working on the app for over the past year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and short staffing, the app creation has been “put on the back burner,” Nelson said.
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
Child reunited in Bellevue, police returned him to family
The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”
ems1.com
Bystander in motorized wheelchair attacks Seattle firefighters on medical call
SEATTLE — As members of the Seattle Fire Department were treating a patient for a medical call, a bystander attempted to slam into them with his motorized wheelchair, KOMO News reported. The suspect, a double amputee, was reportedly combative and belligerent with law enforcement after firefighters requested police back-up,...
q13fox.com
Skagit County deputies seek ID of child luring suspect
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Skagit County deputies need help identifying a suspect accused of trying to lure a child into his truck. According to authorities, the luring occurred on Aug. 24 between 3:30–4 p.m., along Lusk Road by N Cascades Hwy. A suspicious truck pulled over, and the driver reportedly tried to convince a child to get inside.
shorelineareanews.com
Dog stolen in Shoreline has been recovered in Renton and is being returned to owner
Last week a dog was stolen from their owner's vehicle in Shoreline. We have learned that Renton Police located the suspects and Mandu, the vehicle owner's dog, was found safe and sound. We thank our communities for their help in getting the word out. And from the Dogwood Play Park...
Man found dead inside North Seattle home
SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Licton Springs neighborhood Sunday night. At 10:26 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose. Investigators said the 33-year-old victim...
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
myedmondsnews.com
County Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Overnight shooting, stabbing in Seattle highlight recent rise in violent crime
Seattle continues to see a rise in violent crime. Just this week, police have responded to multiple shootings and stabbings, including one just after midnight Saturday morning where a man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery near Third Avenue and University Street. A few hours later, a 35-year-old was...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Skyway
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol Sunday night. Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Jackson is in a mental health crisis and is at risk,...
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
msn.com
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
lynnwoodtoday.com
No outdoor burning allowed in City, recreational fires permitted
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of Snohomish County effective Monday, June 22. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Lynnwood Today reached out to the Lynnwood Fire Department for clarification on the City’s policies and Fire Chief Scott...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour Seattle crime spree, including murder, again does not appear in court
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station and for a deadly beating that happened just a few hours later again did not appear in court. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony murder charge earlier in August. Prosecutors...
q13fox.com
Troopers: Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in "distress" on the Kitsap Peninsula. Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Running Hawk, who also goes by Kristle Renea, was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
lynnwoodtoday.com
County Executive Somers proposes body camera contract for sheriff’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said, and follows...
