The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO