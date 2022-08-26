ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Department getting ready to release new local police app

A new police app is currently in the works at the Lynnwood Police Department and should be released sometime in the near future, said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson. While an exact release date has not yet been decided, Nelson said the department has been working on the app for over the past year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and short staffing, the app creation has been “put on the back burner,” Nelson said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Child reunited in Bellevue, police returned him to family

The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”
BELLEVUE, WA
ems1.com

Bystander in motorized wheelchair attacks Seattle firefighters on medical call

SEATTLE — As members of the Seattle Fire Department were treating a patient for a medical call, a bystander attempted to slam into them with his motorized wheelchair, KOMO News reported. The suspect, a double amputee, was reportedly combative and belligerent with law enforcement after firefighters requested police back-up,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Skagit County deputies seek ID of child luring suspect

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Skagit County deputies need help identifying a suspect accused of trying to lure a child into his truck. According to authorities, the luring occurred on Aug. 24 between 3:30–4 p.m., along Lusk Road by N Cascades Hwy. A suspicious truck pulled over, and the driver reportedly tried to convince a child to get inside.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead inside North Seattle home

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Licton Springs neighborhood Sunday night. At 10:26 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose. Investigators said the 33-year-old victim...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
EVERETT, WA
msn.com

Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping

LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

No outdoor burning allowed in City, recreational fires permitted

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of Snohomish County effective Monday, June 22. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Lynnwood Today reached out to the Lynnwood Fire Department for clarification on the City’s policies and Fire Chief Scott...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1

Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

