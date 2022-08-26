ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
phillyyimby.com

Garage Still Stands at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that a 406-car multi-level garage, with is slated for demolition, continues to stand at the northwest corner of Filbert and North 38th streets at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center campus at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. The demolition is planned as part of an extensive overhaul of the medical campus, which includes the construction of a nine-story, 481,702-square-foot parking garage in the western section of the campus superblock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students

PHILADELPHIA - Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students. Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse

The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
LANSDALE, PA
billypenn.com

9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you

Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

