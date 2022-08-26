PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting.

