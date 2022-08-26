Read full article on original website
Local Cardiologist With Personal Connection to Heart Disease Named 2022 Fall Heart Walk Chair
The American Heart Association has named Dr. Reginald “Reg” Blaber, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Virtua Health, as chairman for the 2022 Fall Heart Walk. Heart Walk. The Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, October 22, at the Riverwinds Community Center, 1000 Riverwinds Drive, West...
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann.Image via Neumann University. Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.
Giordano: Fetterman Trashes Oz's Wealth, But Sends His Kids To Private School
Giordano swings over into a conversation centered on John Fetterman’s wealth, revealing that Fetterman, while using Mehmet Oz’s wealth against him in a campaign, sends his children to private school in lieu of the local public school.
FBI agent accidentally shoots self in leg at federal building in Center City
An FBI agent accidentally discharged his weapon and shot himself in the leg Monday morning, sources told KYW Newsradio. It happened at the federal building on Seventh Street in Center City.
Garage Still Stands at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that a 406-car multi-level garage, with is slated for demolition, continues to stand at the northwest corner of Filbert and North 38th streets at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center campus at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. The demolition is planned as part of an extensive overhaul of the medical campus, which includes the construction of a nine-story, 481,702-square-foot parking garage in the western section of the campus superblock.
‘I feel lost’: Families at two Philly charters scramble to find new schools after closure plans were announced
Gwendolyn Mills’ grandchildren were supposed to start eighth and third grades Monday at Daroff Charter School. When she found out Friday their school was shutting down, she felt adrift. “What am I supposed to do? It’s a few days before school starts,” said Mills, who has had students enrolled...
Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting.
School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students
PHILADELPHIA - Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students. Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
Saying goodbye to summer with Dibbs BBQ, Wissahickon Brewery and Milk Jawn ice cream
Summer is coming to a close, but we are eking out every last bit of it -- from barbecue to seasonal beers to ice cream. Plus, we'll get you fashion-ready for fall.
Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia has left two men hospitalized on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue around 3 p.m. A 26-year-old man was shot four times -- twice in the back and once in each leg. He was placed...
Jury finds man guilty of murder in killing of transgender woman Mia Green
Authorities say Abdullah El-Amin shot and killed Mia Green back on September 28, 2020.
Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region. That honor came from the Cheesesteak Madness Tournament, which...
Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash
The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you
Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
Philadelphia man recovering from carjacking, shooting hopes to heal community
Raheem Bell, 27, was shot during a carjacking last spring near his home on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue. Now, as gun violence surges, he is trying to help his community.
