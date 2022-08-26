Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel Maven
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage MotorcyclesTravel MavenBloomsburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
Times News
Penn State Extension offers group-based strength training program
Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength training program for adults ages 40 and above. “Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together” is aimed at improving functional fitness, or the ability to perform daily activities with ease. The eight-week course will occur from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday...
Times News
Ring the bell - school’s in
Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
Times News
Together with Veterans events planned
Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
Times News
Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site
St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
Times News
Motivational stories
Special moments from childhood motivate a Florida author and evangelist in his quest to spread the good word about love and redemption. And those special moments, he says, came from spending time in Tamaqua, the setting for several of his short stories. Philip Minnick, 71, of Fruitland Park, is visiting...
Times News
Honey of a day at Blue Mtn.
The inaugural Carbon County Open Gate Farm Tour was Saturday at The Farm at Blue Mountain Resort in Kunkletown, featuring an array of activities and presentations. Jim Baker, of Macungie, works for Blue Mountain Resort and is helping with The Farm’s new beekeeping project. “They wanted to do a...
Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies
There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Aug. 27
Lehighton, Pleasant Valley, Marian and Northwestern all picked up boys soccer victories on Saturday. Four different players scored as Lehighton topped Palmerton, 5-1, in the non-league season opener for both squads. AJ Light paced the Indians with two goals and an assist, while Matt Sofranko, Mason Marchessault and Ever Schaeffer...
Times News
Hike planned in Swatara park
Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
WNEP-TV 16
Drought causes sunflower season to end early in Schuylkill County
With summer coming to an end, so is sunflower season. But for a farm in Tamaqua, it's happening much sooner than in years past.
14th Annual StroudFest Planned For Labor Day Weekend
In Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater Presents its 14th Annual Labor Day Festival. This event will have multiple vendors, a food court, eclectic shops, restaurants, and several live music stages.
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Times News
Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake
A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0