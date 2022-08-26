ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver accused of running a red light and killing a 76-year-old Dumfries man has been charged with reckless driving.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Country Club Drive in the Dumfries area at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.

Both of the Lexus’ occupants were taken to local hospitals. The driver, 76-year-old Marvin Hubert Floom of Dumfries, was later pronounced dead and the passenger, a 73-year-old Dumfries woman has life-threatening injuries.

Bacha was charged with charged with reckless driving and released on a summons to appear in court.

Suzanne
3d ago

Reckless driving, gee, you ignore and run a red light killing one and leave another fighting for there life in the hospital and that's your charge!!! I'll bet the guy that ran the light knew the cop or prosecutor, something. I don't understand how that's all you get.

Bernie Leech
3d ago

Why can't PWC be known as the ' can't run a red light County. Patrol, ticket and prosecute. Daily, I see people running ted lights, sometimes with a Patrol Car within sight.

