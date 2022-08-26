Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver accused of running a red light and killing a 76-year-old Dumfries man has been charged with reckless driving.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Country Club Drive in the Dumfries area at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.

Both of the Lexus’ occupants were taken to local hospitals. The driver, 76-year-old Marvin Hubert Floom of Dumfries, was later pronounced dead and the passenger, a 73-year-old Dumfries woman has life-threatening injuries.

Bacha was charged with charged with reckless driving and released on a summons to appear in court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.