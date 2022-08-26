McDonald's Fries Up (Yes, Fries) Some Unique New Burgers

When people think of McDonald's (MCD) , they tend to think of a traditional, all-American brand that's been a reliable fast food pick for as long as they can remember.

McDonald's certainly is those things, and its revenue proves not only that people think of it as a trusted brand, but that it's held that reputation for many years.

It makes nearly twice as much as the second highest-earning chain on the list, an honor held by Starbucks SBUX (and it's worth noting that its not a legacy brand like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King in that spot). And despite a valiant effort in 2004 to reveal how unhealthy its food was when the documentary "Supersize Me" came out, Mickey D's is still going strong.

What we think of as classic and familiar varies depending on where its served, however, and while McDonald's newest sandwiches may not be familiar to some of us, they're still comfort food in the location where they are being served.

What's New At McDonald's?

A selection of limited edition items is being introduced at McDonald's restaurants in Singapore, and they look quite interesting indeed.

The two new sandwiches are called Laksa Delight, referring to a spicy Southeast Asian noodle soup dish called Laksa that is made with coconut milk, much like many of the dishes your favorite local Thai spot serves.

The Laksa Delight Prawn Burger is a fried shrimp patty topped with an egg, lettuce, purple cabbage, and the Laksa sauce, while the Laksa Delight Chicken Burger simply swaps out the shrimp patty for chicken.

McDonald's

There are also two new dessert items in this release. The Teh C Frappe features Teh-C, a tea popular in Singapore and Malaysia that's flavored with evaporated milk. Following McDonald's signature frappe style, it's topped with whipped cream and chocolate powder.

Another local flavor featured in this release is the Pulut Hitam pie, which features purple sticky rice and coconut cream. Sticky rice is a staple of many Southeastern Asian diets and is eaten both in savory and sweet meals.

The Power of McDonald's International Market

While McDonald's met with some resistance at first when it tried to go international, today the ubiquitous burger brand is a staple in many countries. The chain came to Singapore in 1979, instantly setting a world record for the most hamburgers served in a day.

While the U.S. market has presented strong sales for McDonald's on the whole, its international growth is even more robust, gaining 16% in 2021. However, it still faces struggles in the Chinese market that are difficult to navigate.

"Recovery in China remains challenged with negative double-digit comp sales in the second quarter, due to ongoing COVID resurgences and related lockdowns across key cities," McDonald's chief financial officer and executive vice president Kevin M. Ozan said during the company's Q2 conference call. "This resulted in temporary restaurant closures throughout the country for most of the quarter."

However, "while operating conditions are challenging, restaurants remain focused on the consumer, offering core menu favorites and targeted digital coupons."