Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Former Alamance County EMS director dies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is saying goodbye to longtime public servant John Breitmeir who died over the weekend. For decades, he worked for county EMS and the county rescue squad. Breitmeier was the first EMS director for Alamance County, taking the job in 1973. He kept the...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Looking Toward Next Three Years

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan in July was elected to another four-year term. Well, not really a four-year term but more like a three-year-and-four-month term because the November 2021 City Council election wasn’t held until July 26, 2022, and the newly elected City Council, which was scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, wasn’t sworn in until Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Shelby, NC
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, detectives were contacted by the North Carolina Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the sheriff’s office, NCDSS found reason to believe […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
Mount Airy News

Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored

Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

2 NC women standing outside their cars killed in crash along highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to U.S. 52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington baker discusses setting boundaries as a Black woman business owner

Business owner and baker Alicia Wingate creating a cake in her store, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes. Alicia Wingate considers herself an artist, but her canvas is a cake. She opened her own business, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes, nine years ago, creating custom desserts for all different occasions. But she said working as a small business owner comes with its challenges, one of which is building trust.
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Cory Lee Sutphin, age 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked;. • Amber Nicole Moore, 30, a white...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

