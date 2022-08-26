ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 11

I bet you wont
3d ago

forgive nothing a theft is a the theft. he had sense enough to hold on to that walker wit one hand . he knew what he was doing. old my foot

Reply(2)
4
 

nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

State Police Arrest 8, Seize $118K Worth Of Drugs, Weapons In Cumberland County

New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects with various weapons and drug offenses. Troopers seized $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. While investigating the distribution of narcotics in Cumberland County, troopers from the State Police Metro South Unit obtained information that Jermina Lewis, 48, of Bridgeton, was distributing crack cocaine in the area. Through various investigative means, troopers determined that Lewis was operating out of two residences in Fairfield Township and Bridgeton City.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes

Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
MILLSBORO, DE
ocscanner.news

N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?

REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
WMDT.com

Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire

A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE

