Read full article on original website
I bet you wont
3d ago
forgive nothing a theft is a the theft. he had sense enough to hold on to that walker wit one hand . he knew what he was doing. old my foot
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Delaware pedestrian killed in crash involving Baltimore driver
A Baltimore driver is accused in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Delaware on Sunday evening.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Police Arrest 8, Seize $118K Worth Of Drugs, Weapons In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects with various weapons and drug offenses. Troopers seized $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. While investigating the distribution of narcotics in Cumberland County, troopers from the State Police Metro South Unit obtained information that Jermina Lewis, 48, of Bridgeton, was distributing crack cocaine in the area. Through various investigative means, troopers determined that Lewis was operating out of two residences in Fairfield Township and Bridgeton City.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Police Seek Help ID'ing Robbery Suspect At Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City. On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 10:22 p.m., the male suspect forcefully took a wallet containing $200 cash from a patron after striking the victim in the head in a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom before fleeing the scene, State Police said.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WGMD Radio
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
ocscanner.news
N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?
REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
Three New York women were charged with shoplifting in Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE – the Rehoboth Beach Police Department has announced three women from New...
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Delaware police issue gold alert for missing 64-year-old man
TOWNSEND, DE – a Colt alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man out of...
WBOC
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Pair Indicted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting Of Teenager: Report
Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy, NJ Advance Media reported. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, were charged by a grand jury in the fatal May 26 shooting of Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, the outlet said.
Comments / 11